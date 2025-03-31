^

GlobalPort rebounds, edges BTA in US Open polo

March 31, 2025 | 8:58pm
Led by team owner and sports patron Mikee Romero (3rd from left), GlobalPort delivered a balanced offensive effort.

WELLINGTON, Florida – GlobalPort bounced back into contention in the US Open Polo Championship on Sunday (Monday Manila time) with a hard-fought 10-7 victory over BTA at the National Polo Center.

Led by team owner and sports patron Mikee Romero, GlobalPort delivered a balanced offensive effort, spearheaded by 10-goaler Bartolome Castagnola, who scored six goals, including all three in the decisive sixth and final chukker. This crucial win keeps GlobalPort in contention for one of the tournament’s eight quarterfinal spots.

The 22-goal tournament, considered the crown jewel of polo in the United States, is the third and final leg of the prestigious Gauntlet of Polo series, which also includes the C.V. Whitney Cup and the recently concluded USPA Gold Cup.

The victory put GlobalPort back on track in the preliminary matches following a narrow 7-9 loss to favorite La Dolfina/Tamera, the Whitney Cup champion, in last Wednesday’s opening match.

GlobalPort next plays USPA Gold Cup winner Park Place on Saturday in a bid to a quarterfinal berth in the 12-team tournament.

The luck of the draw put GlobalPort in the tournament’s toughest group, the so-called “bracket of death,” where the teams must play against three of the toughest teams in the tournament, including the winners of the first two legs of the Gauntlet, in cross-bracket matchups.

Castagnola, the Argentinian star who is one of the top goal scorers of polo’s winter season in Florida, once again led GlobalPort’s scoring. Nico Escobar, substituting for Lucas Diaz Alberdi, contributed three goals, while 18-year-old Argentinian phenom Beltran Laulhe added one. Romero anchored a solid GlobalPort defense that thwarted shot after shot by BTA.

GlobalPort took an early 2-0 lead in the first chukker and maintained their advantage, leading 3-2 in the second and 5-3 at halftime. However, BTA fought back fiercely, with the combined offensive efforts of 10-goaler Tomas Panelo and 5-goaler Steve Krueger keeping the game close.

BTA held Castagnola scoreless in the fifth chukker, allowing Krueger to tie the match at 6-6. But Escobar responded, pushing GlobalPort ahead 7-6 heading into the final period.

In the decisive sixth chukker, Castagnola stepped up with a masterful performance. He opened the period with a successful 30-yard penalty shot, but BTA’s 7-goaler Nachi Viana responded with a penalty goal of his own, narrowing the score to 7-8.

A crucial turning point came when Panelo missed a seemingly easy goal, as his shot hit the left goal post and bounced out. Seizing the opportunity, Castagnola put on a dazzling display of horsemanship, dancing around defenders to score and put GlobalPort beyond reach at 9-7. A final penalty conversion by the Argentinian star in the closing minute sealed the 10-7 victory.

The win marked GlobalPort’s second triumph over BTA in the current Gauntlet series, having previously defeated them 14-8 in the USPA Gold Cup. However, that victory was not enough for Romero’s squad to advance to the quarterfinals of that event.

Despite being a first-timer in the Gauntlet of Polo, GlobalPort has posted impressive results in Florida’s winter polo season. The team reached the semifinals of the Whitney Cup, finished second in the 12-goal Bronze Cup, and captured the championship title in the Sterling Cup.

As GlobalPort prepares for its crucial match against Park Place, Romero said the team remains determined and optimistic to continue its strong run and cement its place among the world’s top polo contenders.

“It’s a tough match, but we’ll see,” Romero said.

GlobalPort and Park Place split their first two meetings in the Gauntlet. GlobalPort won their first match in their first match during the Whitney Cup, while Park Place rebounded to win their second meeting in the USPA Gold Cup on their way to the championship.

