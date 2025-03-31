^

Sports

Malixi eyes redemption at Augusta National Women's Amateur

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 5:40pm
Malixi eyes redemption at Augusta National Women's Amateur
Rianne Malixi
anwagolf.com

MANILA, Philippines -- With two major victories last year and multiple top-five finishes, Rianne Malixi enters the Augusta National Women’s Amateur unfolding on April 2 as a legitimate title contender.

Competing at Augusta National – the revered home of the Masters – she faces an elite field featuring the world's top amateurs and a wave of promising first-timers eager to make their mark.

Unlike last year, when she missed the cut in her debut, Malixi is coming into the tournament with a stronger mindset, bolstered by her victories at the US Girls’ Junior and the US Women’s Amateur. The 18-year-old Filipina was among the favorites at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Vietnam last month but withdrew early due to a back sprain.

Now fully recovered, she arrives in peak form, armed with the confidence and determination that have defined her young career.

The sixth edition of the prestigious 54-hole, four-day event features one of its strongest fields yet, headlined by defending champion and world No. 1 Lottie Woad, No. 2 Jasmine Koo, and No. 3 Mirabel Ting. Malixi, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, is among the top players to watch.

The competition begins with two rounds at Champions Retreat, with the final round at Augusta National reserved for the top 30 players who make the cut. The third day is set aside for a practice round at Augusta.

A total of 33 players will make their Augusta debut, many boasting impressive resumes. Notably, three of the last five champions won on their first attempt, setting an encouraging precedent for this year’s newcomers. Among them, Korea’s Soomin Oh (No. 8) leads the pack, having secured five WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) titles in 2024, including the Korea Girls’ Junior and Korean Women’s Amateur.

The diverse group of first-timers ranges from teenage sensations to seasoned competitors. Korea’s Minseo Jung (No. 38), an 18-year-old with a win and 10 top-10 finishes in WAGR events this year, joins Oh in representing South Korea.

Thailand’s rising stars Sriwong and Vinijchaitham will compete alongside University of South Carolina freshman Eila Galitsky, making her third appearance after a joint eighth finish last year.

With 17 of the 33 newcomers hailing from outside the US, the tournament’s global presence continues to grow. Thailand, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the US each have at least three players ranked inside the world’s top 50 competing – further proving the event's increasingly international appeal.

As the world’s best amateurs brace for battle, Malixi and her fellow contenders aim to carve their names into Augusta history, each hoping to seize the moment and claim one of their most significant titles yet.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
We are one

We are one

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
The “Basketball Balik-Tanaw” summit organized by Dr. Michael Rico Mesina attracted pillars from many facets of...
Sports
fbtw
Mensik shocks Djokovic to win Miami Open

Mensik shocks Djokovic to win Miami Open

7 hours ago
Czech teenager Jakub Mensik upset Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4) to win the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Altalettes, Squires clash in crucial tiff

Altalettes, Squires clash in crucial tiff

19 hours ago
The Perpetual Help Junior Altas seek to seal the top seeding in the NCAA Season 100 Juniors Basketball Tournament when they...
Sports
fbtw
Angels knocking on All-Pinoy finals

Angels knocking on All-Pinoy finals

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Petro Gazz stalwart Jonah Sabete felt they would need to be tougher and better if they’re to sustain their run and get...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem repeats over Shigeoka to defend WBC minimumweight belt

Jerusalem repeats over Shigeoka to defend WBC minimumweight belt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
 Different time, similar result.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maroons press chase

Maroons press chase

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
University of the Philippines eliminated University of the East, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17, and boosted its own Final Four chance...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem repeats versus Shigeoka

Jerusalem repeats versus Shigeoka

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Different time, similar result.
Sports
fbtw
Well rewarded for his grit, guts

Well rewarded for his grit, guts

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Jayson Castro may have found his heir.
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee ready for Asia Cup?

Brownlee ready for Asia Cup?

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
An evaluation of the stability in Justin Brownlee’s relocated right thumb will be made this week to determine if surgery...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with