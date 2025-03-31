MACâ€™s Crankit National Juniors tennis gains international accreditation

^

Sports

MAC’s Crankit National Juniors tennis gains international accreditation

Philstar.com
March 31, 2025 | 5:36pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The MAC’s Crankit Foundation National Juniors Tennis Championships, set for April 2-7 at the Valle Verde Country Club courts in Pasig City, marks a milestone in the long-running Palawan Pawnshop nationwide circuit.

The event has not only attracted a record number of 256 participants but has also earned international accreditation from the Modern Tennis Methodology Coaches Association (MTMCA).

Seven of the nine age group categories will feature 32-player draws, highlighting the increasing popularity of the sport, particularly among young players inspired by Alex Eala’s historic feat in the Miami Open.

The tournament, presented by Dunlop, is expected to fuel the aspirations of its participants, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and pursue success on the world stage.

Tournament organizer and PPS-PEPP program director Bobby Mangunay confirmed the event’s international accreditation, featuring Philippe Matta as the guest of honor. Other notable MCF NTC UTR events, such as the Semana Sang Iloilo Open tournament (April 8-13), will also take place.

Matta, a renowned resource educator and examiner, is sponsored by coach Pat Matet Puzon of MAC’s CrankIt Foundation. He will conduct an International Tennis Coaches Course seminar (April 4-6), focusing on the latest coaching techniques, tactical drills, and best practices from the world’s leading tennis academies.

For inquiries and details, contact Matta at +357-95517424 or Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

The tournament, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Dunlop, Universal Tennis, and ICON Golf & Sports, will feature singles events in the 10-and-under unisex, 12-, 14-, 16- and 18-and-under categories for both boys and girls.

In the boys’ premier division category, Ariel Cabaral, Frank and France Dilao, and Antonio Ng. Jr. will headline the competition. Meanwhile, Mikaela Ngu, Dania Bulanadi, Izabelle Camcam, and Claire Casiller will battle for the girls’ 18-and-U title.

The 16-and-U category is set for intense matchups, with Anthony Castigador, Troan Vytiaco, Brendan Morales, and Marwin Plata leading the boys’ division, while Camcam, Jasmine Sardona, Bulanadi, and Maristella Torrecampo are among the top contenders in the girls’ bracket.

Castigador also leads the 14-and-U division, alongside Alexandre Coyiuto, Francisco De Juan III, and Jairus Peralta. In the girls’ 14-and-U category, Torrecampo is the player to beat, with Shaner Gabaldon, Isabel Ataiza, and Athena Liwag also vying for the title.

Peralta is the top seed in the boys’ 12-and-U category, facing challenges from Jan Caleb Villeno, De Juan III, and Gabriel Vitaliano. In the girls’ 12-and-U division, Liwag, Francine Wong, Gabaldon, and Amanda Barrido are among the title contenders.

Finally, in the 10-and-U unisex category, Maximus Calingasan, Terrence Batallones, Juliana Coyiuto, and Liam Harrow will compete for top honors.

TENNIS
