Lady Bulldogs bounce back, trounce Lady Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 8:55pm
The NU Lady Bulldogs celebrate a point during their matchup against the FEU Lady Tamaraws in their UAAP Season 87 women's vollyball matchup, Sunday at the Big Dome.
MANILA, Philippines -- Coming off its first loss in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, National University vented its ire on Far Eastern University to return to their winning ways, 25-22, 24-26, 26-24, 25-18, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs dropped their first loss in the season a few days ago, but bared their fangs against the Lady Tamaraws.

Alyssa Solomon powered NU with 30 points on 26 attacks, three blocks and a service ace. Bella Belen added 15 attacks and three blocks for 18 markers.

The two teams traded points early on in the fourth set, but it took just a moment for the Lady Bulldogs to break things wide open.

NU unleashed a 10-1 run to go up by eight, 17-9, capped by a Solomon block.

A Gerz Petallo hit halted the run, 10-17, but back-to-back attacks by Solomon pushed the Lady Bulldogs to a nine point advantage, 19-10.

An 8-1 blitz by FEU sliced the lead to just three, 17-20, after a Faida Bakanke kill.

Solomon and Jaz Ellarina traded hits in the next two turns, but an Erin Pangilinan quick, a Belen attack, a service ace by Alinsug and a kill by Belen secured the victory, 25-18.

After a close first set win FEU tied things up as they broke a late 24-all deadlock in the second set after an error by Solomon and a block by Bakanke on Alinsug.

But in the third set, off-the-block attacks by Alinsug and Belen broke a 24-all tie in the third set, pushing the defending champions to a two-sets-to-one advantage.

"Syempre, thankful talaga kami kasi nakarecover kami from last game. Yun naman yung pinaka-importante palagi, makarecover kami sa loss namin, maka-move on so start ulit. Start ulit para makakuha ng twice-to-beat,” said NU head coach Sherwin Meneses.

Solomon, for her part, stressed that she is thankful of their loss against University of the Philippines as it gave them a wake-up call.

“Dapat 'di kami maging complacent talaga kahit number one kami. After ng game na yon, nag move forward agad kami at trinabaho namin kung ano yung mga dapat trabahuin and thankful naman kami kasi marami kaming lessons na nakuha sa game na yun,” she said.

Lams Lamina tossed up 30 excellent sets for the Sampaloc-based squad, while Shaira Jardio had 27 excellent digs and 12 receptions.

Bakanke led the charge for the Lady Tamaraws with 21 points on 18 attacks and three blocks. Jean Asis and Ellarina followed suit with 16 and 15 points, respectively, with Tin Ubaldo recording 25 excellent sets to go with two blocks.

The Lady Bulldogs, who rose to 9-1 in the season, will take on Adamson next, while FEU, which dropped to 6-4, will face UP in their next matchup. Both games will be next Sunday also at the Big Dome.

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
