Bulldogs hand Tamaraws first loss; Maroons stay in semis race

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 3:36pm
NU Bulldogs
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- No sweep.

National University denied a stepladder Final Four in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament after coming from behind against the top-seeded Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 17-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-14, 15-9, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NU dealt FEU its first loss of the season as the Tamaraws dropped to 9-1. NU rose to 8-2 in the season.

Leo Ordiales spearheaded the Bulldogs with 19 points on 14 attacks, three blocks and two service aces. Buds Buddin added 16 markers on 11 attacks, three service aces and two blocks, while Leo Aringo Jr. had 14.

After falling behind 1-2 through the first three sets, NU found its championship form in the fourth set, mauling the Tamaraws with stellar plays by Buddin, including a fourth-set clinching ace.

And the fifth set was all Bulldogs, taking a 9-2 lead after an Aringo block.

FEU, though, inched closer, cutting the deficit to five, 8-13, after a block point.

NU, however, would not be denied as an Ordiales down-the-line attack secured the victory.

Rwenzmel Taguibolos had 10 points for NU. Greg Ancheta had a stellar playmaking performance with 22 excellent sets.

Dryx Saavedra finished with 20 points for FEU while Mikko Espartero had 15.

Earlier in the day, University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons eliminated the University of the East Red Warriors in four sets, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21.

UP thus breathed life into its dimming Final Four hopes as it arrested its two-game losing streak. They rose to 3-7 while UE dropped to 0-10.

The Red Warriors, for their part, lost their 17th straight game in the UAAP, which dates back to last season.

Olayemi Raheem had 22 points for the FIghting Maroons, while Tommy Castrodes had 16.

Raquim Acero led the Red Warriors with 20 points, while Xjhann Camaymayan, Isaiah orca and Roy Piojo had 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

NU will look to extend its winning streak to three when it takes on Adamson University next Sunday at the Big Dome, while FEU will aim to bounce back against the UP Fighting Maroons on the same day.

UE will try to finally tally a win against the La Salle Green Spikers on Saturday. 

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
