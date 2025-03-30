^

Banged-up Hollis-Jefferson recounts Game 7 ordeal

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 1:52pm
Banged-up Hollis-Jefferson recounts Game 7 ordeal
TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson celebrates the Tropang Giga's PBA Commissioner's Cup championship.
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- Banged up and all, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson anchored the TNT Tropang Giga to another PBA championship.

Hollis-Jefferson carried the load for TNT in the seven-game PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship against Barangay Ginebra.

Through the seven-game series, he averaged 23.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in an average of 47 minutes and 37 seconds of play.

During the Tropang Giga's title-clinching, 87-83 Game 7 overtime win, Hollis-Jefferson played 52 minutes and 53 seconds and finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

But after securing the victory, the lefty import looked visibly hobbled and tired as his teammates celebrated.

After the game, the former NBA player said that he was actually feeling the brunt of his injuries.

“Well, from the last game when I ran into a speaker, I hit in between my rib cavities. I can't, obviously I'm no doctor, I can't tell you what's going on exactly. But it feels like a hernia or something, because it's connected to my groin,” he said in an interview, while seated, after the championship win.

“At the end, my abdomen was locking at the same time my groin was locking. So I couldn't really move my leg, so I needed to sit down,” he added.

Toward the tail-end of regulation, Hollis-Jefferson hit a layup that pushed TNT ahead by three points, 79-76. He then sat down in the next possession, replaced by Paul Varilla, who then defended Justin Brownlee.

Brownlee, though, hoisted and connected on a 3-pointer that tied the game and forced overtime.

“I wouldn't have sat down for that last shot, but I probably would have been a liability out there,” he said.

“And you know, Justin's a phenomenal player, he hit a big shot off there. So I've got to give him credit for that,” he added.

For his part, TNT head coach Chot Reyes said that Hollis-Jefferson also pulled his hamstring in Game 4 of the semifinals. 

“Yeah, I think that was game four of the semis where Rondae pulled his hamstring. We were really worried without Jayson [Castro] and with Rondae hobbling. We didn't know if we could get to the finals, but fortunately we did,” he said. 

“In the finals, we were playing a full-strength, full-force Ginebra squad. Great, well-constructed team, great coaching. Rondae was not 100%, but I think it showed in his numbers,” he added. 

The import’s shooting percentage was “way below” his usual numbers, Reyes said, but he was still able to carry the team in other ways. 

“Defensively, rebounding, and I think most importantly in the spirit. Just his warrior spirit, the mentality that he just absolutely refuses to lose. And it rubs off on his teammates.” 

Still, he left everything on the floor for TNT.

“It hurts. Yeah. I'm banged up. But you know, I'm sure they're banged up as well. I said to myself, I wasn't making any excuses. I just tried my best.”

And now, Hollis-Jefferson will focus on spending time with his family. Still, one thing is certain – he will be back.

“I'm going home to rest. I'm going home to play with my kids. And pick them up from school and coach them in soccer. And I'll see you guys again soon.”

The Commissioner's Cup championship opened the door for the Tropang Giga to secure a Grand Slam.

