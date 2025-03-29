^

Sports

Lady Spikers escape Golden Tigresses in five-set thriller

Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 10:19pm
Lady Spikers escape Golden Tigresses in five-set thriller
La Salle's Angel Canino powers one in over the UST Golden Tigresses.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Battling through pain and adversity, Angel Canino delivered a season-high performance to will De La Salle University past University of Santo Tomas in a thrilling 15-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 16-14 victory in the UAAP Season 87 Women’s Volleyball Tournament second round, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Refusing to back down despite her struggles, including an inadvertent knee of an out-of-balanced Shevana Laput to her head early in the fourth, Canino led the Lady Spikers in snapping a four-game losing streak against the Golden Tigresses, who had dominated them since Season 86—including a five-setter in the first round, 25-12, 22-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-13.

The Season 85 rookie MVP left it all on the court with 27 points, including two blocks, 13 digs, and 13 receptions.

After the final whistle, the former MVP bowed down to the ground in relief and exhaustion before being rushed to the Makati Medical Center.

“Actually, after the game syempre emotional. Actually, naapektuhan din siya nung [natamaan] siya ni Shevana sa batok, medyo nahilo, parang nahihilo so yun nga after the game although naging emotional, before pa sinasabi na sa amin na si Angel medyo hindi maganda ‘yung ano so kinuha agad nung PT namin and doctor namin,” said De La Salle deputy Noel Orcullo after the two-hour, 44-minute marathon, providing an update on Canino's condition.

"Hopefully, maging maayos, hindi naman maging malala ‘yung naging tama sa kanya."

A successful challenge by UST coach Kungfu Reyes that saw the finger of Lilay Del Castillo grazing the ball spiked by Angge Poyos put the Golden Tigresses at a 2-1 set advantage, 26-24.

But Alleiah Malaluan, Amie Provido, and Canino willed La Salle in the fourth stanza to force a decider.

Then in the fifth, the two sides literally just changed points up until 14 all.

Shevana Laput’s back-to-back hits on a backrow kill and a solid block on Poyos gave the Lady Spikers the match point at 14-13 but Regina Jurado knotted the game anew with a solid off-the-block hit.

Laput, who had been giving power hits throughout the set, bluffed the blockers with an off-speed hit for another match point for La Salle then Provido clinched the game by closing the crosscourt angle of Jurado for the emotional triumph.

“Sabi nga namin sa mga bata umpisa pa lang, gustuhin niyo manalo, ito labanan ng puso. Yan yung lagi naming sinasabi sa kanila na hindi pupwedeng papasok tayo sa loob na ang umiiral sa atin ‘yung takot,” said Orcullo.

“This has been a long time coming. This is something we’ve been wanting ever since last year. This is a big hugot for us. I’m proud of us for getting through this,” said Laput, who had 16 points on 15 attacks and a block.

Prior to victory, La Salle’s most recent conquest against UST was on May 3, 2023, 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, to advance to the Season 85 Finals.

With this grind-out victory, the Lady Spikers improved to 6-3 to join the FEU Lady Tamaraws at second to third with the former holding the tiebreak due to their first round win against the latter, heating up the race for twice-to-beat slot in the Final Four

UST dropped to 5-4, just a game ahead of Ateneo and University of the Philippines in the race for the No. 4 slot. The Golden Tigresses absorbed their third straight loss.

Provido ended up with 12 points including four blocks while Malaluan made 10 points in the win that La Salle dominated the spiking (63-55) and service department, 7-0, to atone for its 38 errors, 13 more than UST.

Mikole Reyes also shone with 26 excellent sets and four points while Lyka De Leon notched 23 receptions and nine digs.

La Salle will next face archrival Ateneo de Manila University on Wednesday still at the Big Dome.

UST will look to stop its slide when it faces struggling Adamson University on Wednesday.

Jurado led the Tigresses with 22 points and 14 digs, while Angge Poyos struggled with just 12 points on 12-of-41 attacking clip.

Cassie Carballo still netted 27 excellent sets and four points while Detdet Pepito had 21 receptions and 22 digs.

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

UST TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala ready for big time tennis

Eala ready for big time tennis

By Nelson Beltran | 22 hours ago
It was one of those rare moments in sports when the loser was the one flashing a bigger smile.
Sports
fbtw
Pistons top Cavs to secure winning season

Pistons top Cavs to secure winning season

10 hours ago
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 points to lead Detroit to a 133-122 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers...
Sports
fbtw
Thousands set to join Sun Life Cycle PH at Vermosa

Thousands set to join Sun Life Cycle PH at Vermosa

10 hours ago
Over 1,500 cycling enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels gather at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Club in Imus, Cavite Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
The hand of GOAT, Mensik wins with Messi touch

The hand of GOAT, Mensik wins with Messi touch

11 hours ago
Czech teenager Jakub Mensik had a surprise meeting with Lionel Messi before his Miami Open upset win over Taylor Fritz and...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic chases 100th singles title

Djokovic chases 100th singles title

22 hours ago
Novak Djokovic turned on the style to take his place in the Last 4 of the Miami Open with an impressive 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with