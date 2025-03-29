^

Sports

Unbeaten UST waltzes to Pinoyliga Global finals

Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 5:48pm
Unbeaten UST waltzes to Pinoyliga Global finals
University of Santo Tomas guard Kyle Paranada tries to elude the defense of University of the East’s Keian Spandonis and Precious Momowei during their game in the Pinoyliga Global Invitational Cup at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in España, Manila.
Pinoyliga Photo

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas went undefeated in the elimination round of the inaugural Pinoyliga Global Invitational Cup that secured the Growling Tigers the first finals berth to be played Sunday at the Enderun Colleges gym in Taguig City.

Flexing its might and showing no rust in its very first tournament this season following a Final Four stint in the UAAP last December, UST made it look easy with a 4-0 record in this Pinoyliga tournament, which had an international flavor for the first time with two visiting teams from Asia and the US.

UST opened its campaign with an 88-75 win over Nagoya Gakuin University from Japan as guard Kyle Paranada scored 14 points last Tuesday. The Tigers then followed it up with a 72-64 victory against University of the East, with forward Nic Cabañero and guard Forthsly Padrigao both dropping 14 points apiece last Wednesday.

The next day, the España-based team downed Emilio Aguinaldo College 87-69 as Angelo Crisostomo and Mark Llemit scored 13 points each. UST then closed it out with a 98-66 triumph over the US-based Fil-Am Nation select as Peter Osang had a double-double 18 points and 11 rebounds last Friday.

UE, which sports a 2-1 record, is playing the visiting Nagoya at posting time. A victory by the Red Warriors will allow the team of new coach Chris Gavina to face the Tigers in the one-game Finals.

However, a win by Nagoya will force a three-way tie for second to fourth places together with the Red Warriors and the Generals. To determine the second finals spot, a quotient system will be applied.

UST coach Pido Jarencio said he is satisfied with the way they are starting their buildup for the UAAP Season 88 this year, although he understands they are still very far from getting to where he wants his team as far as having the chemistry and character as a unit.

“We are doing good so far, considering that Pinoyliga is our first tournament following the UAAP,” said Jarencio, whose team made the Final Four for the first time in years during Season 87 of the UAAP but lost to eventual champion University of the Philippines.

 “There are still things that we want to introduce for the coming season, and tournaments like this will be very important to our team. We’ll continue to work to improve our team,” added Jarencio.

In women’s action, the Lady Tigers have also secured a spot in the Finals with a similar perfect 4-0 card and will face the Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League All-Star team.

BASKETBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala ready for big time tennis

Eala ready for big time tennis

By Nelson Beltran | 19 hours ago
It was one of those rare moments in sports when the loser was the one flashing a bigger smile.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic chases 100th singles title

Djokovic chases 100th singles title

19 hours ago
Novak Djokovic turned on the style to take his place in the Last 4 of the Miami Open with an impressive 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)...
Sports
fbtw
San Sebastian, Arellano lady spikers deliver

San Sebastian, Arellano lady spikers deliver

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
San Sebastian College survived a fierce resistance put up by Lyceum of the Philippines U in the first set to hammer out a...
Sports
fbtw
TNT champion once more grand slam in sight for Tropa

TNT champion once more grand slam in sight for Tropa

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
It’s the world of the TNT Tropang Giga.
Sports
fbtw
PVL semis: No time to blink

PVL semis: No time to blink

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
From 12 teams, it’s now down to four.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Commentary: Alex Eala proves Filipino talent can shine without imports

Commentary: Alex Eala proves Filipino talent can shine without imports

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
For years, Philippine sports officials have taken a shortcut approach to international success – scouting and naturalizing...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra&rsquo;s Cone tips hat off to 'more deserving' Tropang Giga

Ginebra’s Cone tips hat off to 'more deserving' Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga deserved the PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship “more than we did,” Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons top Cavs to secure winning season

Pistons top Cavs to secure winning season

7 hours ago
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 points to lead Detroit to a 133-122 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers...
Sports
fbtw
Thousands set to join Sun Life Cycle PH at Vermosa

Thousands set to join Sun Life Cycle PH at Vermosa

7 hours ago
Over 1,500 cycling enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels gather at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Club in Imus, Cavite Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with