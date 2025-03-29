1st TOTOPOL International Veterans table tennis tilt fires off

MANILA, Philippines -- Expect thrilling action as the country’s top veteran table tennis netters play against their foreign counterparts in the 1st TOTOPOL Fishbroker International Veteran Table Tennis at the Table Tennis Academy Spinora-Ayala Malls the 30th in Pasig City this weekend.

The highly anticipated event will feature top veteran players from Myanmar, Malaysia, Taiwan and China. The tournament aims to foster international camaraderie, celebrate the skills and dedication of veteran players, and elevate the sport of table tennis in the region.

The Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND) is forming two squads. These are the Joola-backed team composed of Philip Uy, Mike Dalumpines and Makoy Yap; and the TATAND squad Marclyn of Marcos De Jesus and Gorio Rodel Valle.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian Games medalist and former national mentor Julius Esposo leads the MMGTT-Spinora along with Na Myo Ohnn and Edwin Advincula.

Other participating teams are Team Priority (Peter Frans, Richard Nieva, Benedict Gaela), Pretty Looks (Lyn Atun, Ramil Sta. Ana, Marcelo Gaw, Susa Dela Fuente), USTTC (John Go, Dennis Baretto and Bong Palermo), NMTT (Soe Win Maw, Aung Naing Myint, and Aung Kyaw Myint), PNPTTC (Sam Arong, Butch Espirito and Intoy Castillo.

The event is backed by Totopol Fishbroker, Chawi Sports Center, Joola Philippines, Spinora Table Tennis Haven, Ayala Malls The 30th and the Table Tennis Association for National Development.