Blue Eagles soar past Lady Falcons for third straight win

Ateneo's AC Miner (14) soars in over the defense of the Adamson Lady Falcons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles are rolling in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Blue Eagles won their third straight game in the tournament after sweeping the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23, Saturday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Ateneo thus strengthened its bid for the Final Four as it rose to 4-5 in the season, tying with University of the Philippines. Adamson, on the other hand, dropped to 3-6.

AC Miner powered the Katipunan-based squad with 13 points while Lyann de Guzman had 12.

After going up 2-0 with convincing wins in the first two sets, the Blue Eagles had a slight separation from Adamson, 16-14.

But top rookie Shai Nitura and Frances Mordi strung together three straight points to push Adamson ahead, 17-16.

The Blue Eagles, though, regained their composure anew, unleashing four straight points capped by a service ace by Zey Pacia to take the 20-17 lead.

A service error by Pacia, followed by a service ace by Jen Villegas, sliced the deficit to one, 19-20.

But an off-the-block hit by de Guzman, followed up by a 1-2 play by Taks Fujimoto, kept Adamson at bay, 22-19.

But Nitura and the Lady Falcons did not lay down.

Nitura carried the load and made it a one-point deficit, 23-24, to stay within striking distance.

But a net touch by the rookie concluded the match in an hour and 24 minutes.

Pacia chipped in 10 points for the Blue Eagles, who punched in 40 attack points as well as 12 service aces. Fujimoto also had 17 excellent sets.

Nitura carried the load for the San Marcelino-based school with 21 points. Mordi added nine.

Ateneo will take on rivals La Salle Lady Spikers next, while Adamson will battle it out against University of Santo Tomas. Both matches will be on Wednesday at the same venue.