^

Sports

Blue Eagles soar past Lady Falcons for third straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 4:32pm
Blue Eagles soar past Lady Falcons for third straight win
Ateneo's AC Miner (14) soars in over the defense of the Adamson Lady Falcons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles are rolling in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Blue Eagles won their third straight game in the tournament after sweeping the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23, Saturday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Ateneo thus strengthened its bid for the Final Four as it rose to 4-5 in the season, tying with University of the Philippines. Adamson, on the other hand, dropped to 3-6.

AC Miner powered the Katipunan-based squad with 13 points while Lyann de Guzman had 12.

After going up 2-0 with convincing wins in the first two sets, the Blue Eagles had a slight separation from Adamson, 16-14.

But top rookie Shai Nitura and Frances Mordi strung together three straight points to push Adamson ahead, 17-16.

The Blue Eagles, though, regained their composure anew, unleashing four straight points capped by a service ace by Zey Pacia to take the 20-17 lead.

A service error by Pacia, followed by a service ace by Jen Villegas, sliced the deficit to one, 19-20.

But an off-the-block hit by de Guzman, followed up by a 1-2 play by Taks Fujimoto, kept Adamson at bay, 22-19.

But Nitura and the Lady Falcons did not lay down.

Nitura carried the load and made it a one-point deficit, 23-24, to stay within striking distance.

But a net touch by the rookie concluded the match in an hour and 24 minutes.

Pacia chipped in 10 points for the Blue Eagles, who punched in 40 attack points as well as 12 service aces. Fujimoto also had 17 excellent sets.

Nitura carried the load for the San Marcelino-based school with 21 points. Mordi added nine.

Ateneo will take on rivals La Salle Lady Spikers next, while Adamson will battle it out against University of Santo Tomas. Both matches will be on Wednesday at the same venue.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala ready for big time tennis

Eala ready for big time tennis

By Nelson Beltran | 18 hours ago
It was one of those rare moments in sports when the loser was the one flashing a bigger smile.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic chases 100th singles title

Djokovic chases 100th singles title

18 hours ago
Novak Djokovic turned on the style to take his place in the Last 4 of the Miami Open with an impressive 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)...
Sports
fbtw
TNT champion once more grand slam in sight for Tropa

TNT champion once more grand slam in sight for Tropa

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
It’s the world of the TNT Tropang Giga.
Sports
fbtw
San Sebastian, Arellano lady spikers deliver

San Sebastian, Arellano lady spikers deliver

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
San Sebastian College survived a fierce resistance put up by Lyceum of the Philippines U in the first set to hammer out a...
Sports
fbtw
PVL semis: No time to blink

PVL semis: No time to blink

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
From 12 teams, it’s now down to four.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Commentary: Alex Eala proves Filipino talent can shine without imports

Commentary: Alex Eala proves Filipino talent can shine without imports

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
For years, Philippine sports officials have taken a shortcut approach to international success – scouting and naturalizing...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra&rsquo;s Cone tips hat off to 'more deserving' Tropang Giga

Ginebra’s Cone tips hat off to 'more deserving' Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga deserved the PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship “more than we did,” Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Pistons top Cavs to secure winning season

Pistons top Cavs to secure winning season

5 hours ago
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 points to lead Detroit to a 133-122 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers...
Sports
fbtw
Thousands set to join Sun Life Cycle PH at Vermosa

Thousands set to join Sun Life Cycle PH at Vermosa

5 hours ago
Over 1,500 cycling enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels gather at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Club in Imus, Cavite Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with