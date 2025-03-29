^

Golden Spikers, Blue Eagles boost semis push with wins

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 3:27pm
UST's Josh Ybanez (13) soars in for an attack against the defense of the La Salle Green Spikers in their UAAP Season 87 men's volleyball action Saturday at the Big Dome.
MANILA, Philippines -- With the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament reaching deep waters, the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers and the Ateneo Blue Eagles secured crucial victories to strengthen their bid in the Final Four.

UST withstood a 30-point explosion by Noel Kampton to arrest its three-game skid at the expense of the La Salle Green Spikers, 25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22; while Ateneo blasted the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 25-17, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Golden Spikers relied on reigning two-time Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez, who finished with 21 points on 15 attacks and a whopping six service aces to go with 16 excellent receptions and four excellent digs.

Popoy Colinares added 15 markers on 12 attacks, two blocks and an ace, while Jay Rack de la Noche had 11.

After dropping the third set that prevented them from completing a three-set sweep, the Golden Spikers dug deep and pulled away late against La Salle.

They led by just one, 19-18, before Ybanez and rookie JJ Macam teamed up with a 5-2 run to move to match point, 24-21.

Kampton tried to keep the Green Spikers in it, but Trevor Valera punched in a quick hit to grab the victory.

“Thank you sa team for the wonderful birthday present. We’re back sa win column and about doon sa errors namin, doon sa ending nahihirapan, nadidistract to close out the game. Yun yung inayos namin actually for the past week, and I think it was quite a success,” UST head coach Odjie Mamon said, who celebrated his birthday last Friday.

The victory also broke Ybanez’s personal losing streak, as he was yet to win a game he played in prior to the match.

Dux Yambao tossed up 27 excellent sets to go with five points for the Golden Spikers. Valera chipped in nine.

Aside from Kampton’s 30-point performance, no other La Salle player finished in double figures. Vince Maglinao had eight points, all from attacks, while Rui Ventura had five as Eco Adajar tossed up 24 excellent sets.

In the second game, Ateneo rose to a 6-3 win-loss record after taking down Adamson.

Kennedy Batas had 20 points on 17 attacks, two blocks and an ace while Jian Salarzon finished with 19 markers. Amil Pacinio chipped in 15 points while Lorenzo Gutierrez notched 24 excellent sets.

Jude Aguilar powered Adamson with 16 points while Mark Coguimbal had eight.

“Happy ako kasi kahit ilang sets pa yan basta panalo is panalo sa akin kasi tinrabaho yan ng players. Nagtiwala sila sa amin, nagtiwala kami sa kanila kaya ito yung nagiging result namin,” said Ateneo head coach Vince Mangulabnan.

Ateneo will take on La Salle next, while UST will face Adamson. Both games will be on Wednesday at the same venue.

