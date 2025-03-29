Ginebraâ€™s Cone tips hat off to 'more deserving' Tropang Giga

^

Ginebra’s Cone tips hat off to 'more deserving' Tropang Giga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 29, 2025 | 1:11pm
Ginebra's Cone tips hat off to 'more deserving' Tropang Giga
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga deserved the PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship “more than we did,” Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said, following a tough Game 7 loss Friday evening.

TNT clinched the import-laden conference’s title in a classic overtime match, 87-83.

Ginebra led the series 3-2, but fell in Games 6 and 7 against the hobbled Tropang Giga squad.

And in Game 7, the Gin Kings came back from 10 points down in the first quarter, and held a six-point lead in the fourth frame. But they crumbled down the stretch, needing a heroic 3-pointer from Justin Brownlee to force overtime.

In the extra period, TNT scored six straight points and never looked back.

After the game, Cone said that the series could have gone either way, but it ultimately went to TNT.

"They made the big plays down the stretch, we didn't. What else can I say? They deserved it, more than we did,” he told reporters as he was about to leave the Big Dome.

“It was a classic finals, went to overtime, seven games, I don't remember that happening before,” he added.

He also kept mum regarding Brownlee’s heroics down the stretch.

Brownlee played more than 52 minutes and finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. But he committed seven turnovers and shot 12-of-30 from the field.

“I don't think much about it right now because we lost. I'm not going to be thrilled about anything at this point,” the veteran coach said.

“I'm not a really good loser, to put it this way. The bottomline is we lost and they deserve it and they deserve the celebration.”

TNT has won its last three championship series against Barangay Ginebra – the 2023 Governors’ Cup, the 2024 Governors’ Cup and this season’s Commissioner’s Cup.

Aside from Brownlee, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and Stephen Holt scored in double digits for the Gin Kings. Aguilar had 15, points and 11 rebounds, while Thompson had 13 markers, nine boards and eight dimes. Holt, for his part, produced 12 points.

But Ginebra struggled offensively, making just 32 of their 84 shots, good for 38.1% compared to a 33-of-77 clip for TNT, good for 42.9%.

The Gin Kings likewise committed 24 turnovers, resulting in 19 points off miscues.

This is the 11th total championship for the Tropang Giga and gave them a chance to complete a rare Grand Slam if they win this season’s PBA Philippine Cup, which will tip off later this month.

