Thousands set to join Sun Life Cycle PH at Vermosa

Participants can choose from individual ride options covering 30km and 45km, while the corporate challenge extends up to 60km, also open to individual riders.

MANILA, Philippines -- Over 1,500 cycling enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels gather at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Club in Imus, Cavite Sunday, March 30, as the Cycle PH rolls off, showcasing not only the growing passion for cycling but also Sun Life’s commitment to inspiring Filipinos toward healthier, more active lifestyles.

This year’s turnout exceeded last year’s 1,385 participants, marking a milestone in the event’s history. Year after year, Cycle PH continues to thrive, attracting fitness enthusiasts, corporate teams and well-known personalities, including cycling advocates and Sun Life ambassadors Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli.

The event, a celebration of movement, fun and community, caters to a diverse audience, offering a 60km ride for individuals and corporate teams, a 45km endurance ride, a 30km scenic ride, and even kid-friendly 500-meter solo and parent-child rides and the new push bike ride for kids aged 2-5. This ensures that everyone, from seasoned cyclists to families and beginners, can enjoy the experience at their own pace.

“This event has become a cherished tradition, providing a welcoming environment for both newcomers and seasoned cyclists,” said Pascual. “It’s heart-warming to see cycling grow as a sport and lifestyle choice through such inclusive events.

Assembly time for the 60km event is at 5 a.m. with the ride start to kick off at 5:25 a.m. followed by the 45km ride at 5:35 a.m. and 30km at 5:40. The kids ride, on the other hand, will start at 9 a.m., including the push bike category.

Joining the event are Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula, Sun Life Philippines Brand Strategy and Management head Don Aaron Peji, and Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub general manager Lani Tan, reinforcing the strong collaboration between public and private sectors in promoting health and wellness.

Beyond the thrill of cycling, this year’s edition carries a deeper message – encouraging children to unplug from gadgets and embrace outdoor activities, especially during the school break. This initiative aligns with Sun Life’s advocacy to promote physical wellness and combat rising concerns over screen addiction among the youth.

Princess Galura, president and managing director of the organizing Sunrise Events Philippines, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative.

“We want to create events that positively influence our community. With the support of Sun Life and the City of Imus, we are fostering inclusivity and increasing representation in sports,” said Galura.

Backed by Sun Life, Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, the City of Imus, Lightwater, Ion Advanced Electrolyte, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, Santé, Krispy Kreme and Vermosa, Cycle PH continues to redefine what it means to live an active, healthy life.

For participants, it’s not just about reaching the finish line but embracing a lifestyle that keeps moving forward – one pedal stroke at a time.