Finals MVP Namabatac insists his focus is on winning another PBA title for TNT

Finals MVP Rey Nambatac soaks it all in after leading the TNT Tropang Giga to the PBA Commissioner's Cup championship

MANILA, Philippines — Winning the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals Most Valuable Player award was the farthest from the mind of TNT guard Rey Nambatac.

But here he is, winning his first Finals MVP plum after likewise bagging his second straight PBA championship.

Nambatac was outstanding for the TNT Tropang Giga in the seven-game PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra, averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

After producing a playoff career-high 23 points in Game 6, the lefty guard had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, in the close-out Game 7.

After Game 7, Nambatac stressed that he did not expect to win the Finals MVP award.

“I didn't expect naman na mag-Finals MVP ako, kasi ang focus ko talaga, ang mindset ko, isa lang – makapag-back-to-back champion ako,” he told reporters.

“Ang tagal ko na sa PBA, eight years na ako, so sayang, sayang ang opportunity na ito kaya i-grab ko na ito. Ito na ang best way, best chance ko na makasungit ulit ng kampeonato sa PBA,” he added.

TNT’s opportunity to win a Grand Slam is still alive. In the season-opening Governors’ Cup, they also won the championship against Ginebra.

Nambatac also tipped his hat to veteran guard Jayson Castro, who he said boosted his confidence to a another level.

Castro was sidelined with a full thickness patellar tendon tear on his right knee, which gave Nambatac the full playmaking duties for the Tropang Giga.

“Sobrang blessed kasi yun nga, I've been in my career, maraming ups and downs. Talagang hindi biro ang pinagdaanan ko, even itong conference na ito. When Kuya Jayson was injured, I knew it na talagang the pressure is on me talaga,” he said.

“Grabe yung pinagdaanan ko nun, talagang hindi ko alam paano ko ma-overcome ang ganung pressure. But then again nung sinubukan kong i-embrace yung challenge na yun, yung pressure na yun, ito ang naging outcome,” he added.

Nambatac also shared that Castro told him he deserved to win the Finals MVP.

“Cinongrats niya ako and sabi niya sa akin na deserve ko ito. Way to step up daw sa absence niya,” he said.

“Sabi ko naman sa kaniya and sa mga interview, it was all about Kuya Jayson kasi siya talaga ang naging mentor ko. Naging extra motivation sa akin yung mga advice niya nung pumunta siya nung last practice namin, dun talaga nag-spark ang confidence ko lalo,” he added.