Castro rallies Tropang Giga teammates even from sickbay

TNT's Jayson Castro (17) drives past the defense of Rain or Shine's Deon Thompson (9) during their PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinal clash Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned floor general Jayson Castro continued to be a bastion of leadership for the TNT Tropang Giga — even without stepping on the court in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals that had just reached a boiling point.

Weeks into a successful operation of his knee injury that kept him out of the ongoing tourney starting in the semifinals, Castro made his presence felt with a pep talk for the ages, fueling TNT’s big win in Game 6, 87-83, to dodge elimination.

Castro, still hobbling to walk on his own, paid a visit to TNT’s practice before Game 6 and was the biggest supporter at the sidelines as TNT forced a winner-take-all Game 7 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and kept its back-to-back title alive and flickering.

At the center of it was Rey Nambatac, who rose to the occasion and atoned for Castro’s average of 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals before suffering a full thickness patellar tendon tear on his right knee in Game 2 of the the semis against Rain or Shine.

“Nagkaroon kami ng extra motivation dahil kay kuya Jayson,” said Rey Nambatac of his 38-year-old guru, who was the Finals Most Valuable in TNT’s conquest of Ginebra in last year’s Governors’ Cup.

“Sobrang dagdag na extra motivation sa amin kasi kahit wala siya sa past games namin, ‘yung presence niya, naramdaman namin. ‘Yung mga piece of advice niya, na-apply namin.”

Nambatac, who has been engineering TNT’s offense since Catro’s exit, did not disappoint his mentor by registering 23 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist, to rescue the Tropang Giga from a near meltdown after erecting a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Apparently though, it was more than a pep talk for his teammates as Castro has been a regular contributor in TNT’s game plan and preparations all series-long.

“Coach Josh (Reyes) spoke to him the day before because Jayson is always giving us a lot of his insights. Nag-usap sila and sinabi nga niya na he thinks he is fit enough to walk,” added coach Chot Reyes, lauding his trusted ward in braving a tough walk and climb to TNT’s meeting room at the second floor after practice.

In a way, it was all TNT needed to keep its fire burning — with its backs against the wall, against all the odds and against a pro-Ginebra crowd of more than 17,000 fans.

The Tropang Giga in Game 6 survived their first-ever elimination game with three-time Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, having won all their championship series in six games.

With Castro in spirit, they’re out to win their first Game 7 as well for their second straight conference title this Season 49 and a potential Grand Slam feat entering the All-Filipino tourney.