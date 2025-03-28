^

Eala guaranteed at least P19 million in Miami Open stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 10:30am
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts at match point after defeating Iga Swiatek of Poland on Day 9 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is on the cusp of history.

She will take on World no. 4 Jessica Pegula in the Miami Open semifinals, with the winner stamping a ticket to the finals against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The 19-year-old, who has been scoring one upset after another in the tournament, has put the whole world on notice with her impressive run thus far.

But more than making history, Eala will be laughing her way to thr bank.

According to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Eala is already assured of $332,160 (approximately P19 million) for being in the semifinals.

She will also be guaranteed of 390 points for her ranking.

If she gets the win against the 31-year-old American, she will take home at least $597,890 (approximately P34.3 million) -- the prize for a finalist. A finalist will also garner 650 points.

But a champion will take home $1,124,380 (approximately P64.5 million) as well as 1,000 points.

Eala has already scored massive upsets against World No. 73 Katie Volynets, World No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko, World No. 5 Madison Keys and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

Eala will try to continue her Cinderella run in the Miami Open against Pegula.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
