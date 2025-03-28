^

Ford Championship golf: Hull sizzles with solid 63; Saso rallies late, cards 69

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 10:15am
Ford Championship golf: Hull sizzles with solid 63; Saso rallies late, cards 69
Charley Hull of England plays her shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Ford Championship at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Wild Horse Pass on March 27, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mike Mulholland / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Charley Hull set Whirlwind Golf Club ablaze with a blistering nine-under 63, seizing a one-shot lead over Nanna Koerstz Madsen after the opening round of the Ford Championship in Chandler, Arizona on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Taking full advantage of the early morning conditions, Hull strung together five consecutive birdies from No. 16 after starting on the 10th, capping off a near-flawless round. The Englishwoman missed just three fairways with a 287-yard driving average, hit all 18 greens in regulation, and needed only 28 putts to establish herself as the early frontrunner.

Madsen also impressed with nine birdies against a lone bogey, posting a 64 to sit one shot behind Hull. Meanwhile, former major champions Brooke Henderson and Sei Young Kim led a group of eight players at 65, making for a tightly packed leaderboard in the $2.25-million championship.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, making her return after a seven-week break, shook off a sluggish front nine before firing a 67, tying the best score of the afternoon wave. She struggled early but caught fire late, playing her final seven holes in four under, fueled by a three-birdie run from No. 12.

Despite the strong finish, she settled for a share of 17th amid the tournament’s torrid scoring pace — where 92 of the 143 players broke par.

Filipina-Japanese standout Yuka Saso battled through an up-and-down round to post a 69, finishing tied for 44th.

After an early bogey on No. 10, she bounced back with three birdies in the next eight holes. She continued her surge with back-to-back birdies from No. 1 but stumbled with a bogey on the third and a costly double bogey on the par-4 fourth. However, she steadied herself with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 to salvage her round and stay in early contention.

Meanwhile, compatriot Bianca Pagdanganan endured a rough day, carding a 78 marred by three bogeys and two double bogeys against a birdie, leaving her in 141st place and in danger of missing the cut.

With three rounds remaining, Hull holds the advantage, but with Korda heating up and Saso showing resilience, the Ford Championship is shaping up for an exciting finish.

