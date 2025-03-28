Filipino Olympian skater Margielyn Didal featured in new Tony Hawk video game

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Olympian skater Margielyn Didal has been announced as a playable character in the upcoming video game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater3 + 4, set to be released in July for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

In a teaser video posted by the game on their social media pages, Didal introduces herself and talks about her own skating journey, saying she looks up to fellow skaters Nyjah Huston and Leticia Bufoni.

“I’m excited to be in the game and for other people to use me to have fun in the game,” said Didal.

One of the Filipino Olympians who competed during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Didal finished seventh overall in the skateboard event and has earned gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The skater from Cebu City trended on Twitter for her positive attitude throughout the Tokyo Olympics, always flashing a smile after each fall and being the number one cheerleader for her fellow competitors. She also met Tony Hawk during the games, even posting a photo with the skateboard legend himself, with the caption: “this guy asked me to take a photo with him and I let him because he looks like Tony Hawk.”

At the end of the trailer above, Didal offers her own advice to aspiring skaters.

"My advice to other kids, just try skateboarding or like even other sports, just have fun and don't forget why you started,” said Didal.