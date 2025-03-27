^

Sports

Alas Pilipinas bares 33-player wish list for women tryouts

Philstar.com
March 27, 2025 | 3:45pm
Alas Pilipinas bares 33-player wish list for women tryouts

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-three prospects — including 15 current members of Alas Pilipinas — will be invited to a series of tryouts to determine the composition of the women’s national volleyball teams for three major international competitions this year.

The invitees, according to Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, are either top collegiate players, prospects from overseas and stalwarts of different teams in the Premiere Volleyball League.

“These are quality young players from the professional league PVL, from abroad and schools,” said Suzara, also the president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and executive vice president of the FIVB or International Volleyball Federation.

“This is a wish list of players for the national team that I fervently want to see competing for out flag and country,” Suzara added.

Suzara said that Alas Pilipinas head coach, Brazilian Jorge Edson Sauza de Brito, will supervise the tryouts — the dates and venue will be announced later.

Scheduled this year are the 6th AVC Challenge Cup for Women set June 8-15 and 5th Southeast Asian V. League Weeks 1 (July 25-27) and 2 (August 1-3) at still-to-be-determined venues; and the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand from December 7-19.

“We are very confident to tap the best players in every position,” De Brito said. “The Philippines has a lot of great talents from the collegiate ranks up to the pro ranks, and we are improving ever since I arrived. We just need to work hard to let the players grow.”

Invited to the exercise are setters Angelique Alba, Tia Andaya, Julia Coronel, Jia de Guzman, Camila Lamina, liberos are Dawn Catindig, Justine Jazareno, Jennifer Nierva and Hannah Stires from the United States.

Also called up are opposite spikers Tots Carlos, Shevana Laput, Faith Nisperos, Alyssa Solomon and Eli Soyud. Outside hitters are Mhicaela Belen, Evangeline Alinsug, Angel Canino, Vanessa Gandler, Eya Laure, Alleiah Malalulan, Arah Panique, Glaudine Troncoso, Brooke Van Sickle, Shaina Nitura and Savannah Davidson.

The middle blockers on the list are Thea Gagate, Clarisse Loresco, Madeleine Madayag, Del Palomata, Jeanette Panaga, Jana Philips, Amie Provido and Fifi Sharma.

ALAS PILIPINAS

PNFV

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala stuns Swiatek to enter Miami Open semis
play

Eala stuns Swiatek to enter Miami Open semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Alex Eala’s Cinderella run in the Miami Open is not ending anytime soon. 
Sports
fbtw
Giant-slaying Eala poised for career-high world ranking

Giant-slaying Eala poised for career-high world ranking

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Win or lose, Alex Eala is a cinch for her highest ranking ever in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). 
Sports
fbtw
Fairytale run assures Eala of Top 100

Fairytale run assures Eala of Top 100

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
 Win or lose, Alex Eala is a cinch for her highest ranking ever in the Women’s Tennis Association.
Sports
fbtw
Teenage Eala takes care of business with little drama

Teenage Eala takes care of business with little drama

By Simon Evans | 8 hours ago
If tennis's broadcasters were hoping for emotional scenes of tears from teenager Alexandra Eala after she secured one...
Sports
fbtw
Gonzaga, Otoc top Digos netfest

Gonzaga, Otoc top Digos netfest

17 hours ago
Ayl Gonzaga posted an impressive double victory in the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas National Juniors Tennis Championships while...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LeBron buzzer-beater rescues Lakers vs Pacers to halt losing streak

LeBron buzzer-beater rescues Lakers vs Pacers to halt losing streak

6 hours ago
LeBron James tipped in a buzzer-beating rebound with 0.1 seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers halted their three-game...
Sports
fbtw
Fils upsets Zverev, Dimitrov into Miami semis

Fils upsets Zverev, Dimitrov into Miami semis

6 hours ago
France's Arthur Fils upset top-seed Alexander Zverev with an outstanding display earning him a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Rory McIlroy's simplicity and the curious case of Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy's simplicity and the curious case of Viktor Hovland

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 6 hours ago
When it comes to this fickle sport called golf, the old saying “different strokes for different folks” holds true...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa force do-or-die

Tropa force do-or-die

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
 Don’t count out the heart of a champion.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with