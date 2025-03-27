Alas Pilipinas bares 33-player wish list for women tryouts

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-three prospects — including 15 current members of Alas Pilipinas — will be invited to a series of tryouts to determine the composition of the women’s national volleyball teams for three major international competitions this year.

The invitees, according to Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, are either top collegiate players, prospects from overseas and stalwarts of different teams in the Premiere Volleyball League.

“These are quality young players from the professional league PVL, from abroad and schools,” said Suzara, also the president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and executive vice president of the FIVB or International Volleyball Federation.

“This is a wish list of players for the national team that I fervently want to see competing for out flag and country,” Suzara added.

Suzara said that Alas Pilipinas head coach, Brazilian Jorge Edson Sauza de Brito, will supervise the tryouts — the dates and venue will be announced later.

Scheduled this year are the 6th AVC Challenge Cup for Women set June 8-15 and 5th Southeast Asian V. League Weeks 1 (July 25-27) and 2 (August 1-3) at still-to-be-determined venues; and the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand from December 7-19.

“We are very confident to tap the best players in every position,” De Brito said. “The Philippines has a lot of great talents from the collegiate ranks up to the pro ranks, and we are improving ever since I arrived. We just need to work hard to let the players grow.”

Invited to the exercise are setters Angelique Alba, Tia Andaya, Julia Coronel, Jia de Guzman, Camila Lamina, liberos are Dawn Catindig, Justine Jazareno, Jennifer Nierva and Hannah Stires from the United States.

Also called up are opposite spikers Tots Carlos, Shevana Laput, Faith Nisperos, Alyssa Solomon and Eli Soyud. Outside hitters are Mhicaela Belen, Evangeline Alinsug, Angel Canino, Vanessa Gandler, Eya Laure, Alleiah Malalulan, Arah Panique, Glaudine Troncoso, Brooke Van Sickle, Shaina Nitura and Savannah Davidson.

The middle blockers on the list are Thea Gagate, Clarisse Loresco, Madeleine Madayag, Del Palomata, Jeanette Panaga, Jana Philips, Amie Provido and Fifi Sharma.