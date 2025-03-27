Celebrities Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidicelli spice up Cycle PH

MANILA, Philippines — With a record-breaking turnout this year, Sun Life Cycle PH continues to champion a healthier, more active lifestyle among Filipino families. Leading the charge are two of the country’s most influential fitness advocates — Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli.

Far more than just celebrities, Pascual and Guidicelli are true cycling enthusiasts and passionate role models who embody discipline, perseverance and a commitment to well-being. The Sun Life ambassadors’ presence in the event not only excites the cycling community but also serves as an inspiration for the younger generation to embrace an active lifestyle.

For Pascual, his journey with Sun Life began in 2009 through his foundation, which provided scholarships to children. Over the years, his advocacy has grown, aligning perfectly with Sun Life’s vision of a healthier future.

“It’s always nice to do something with Sun Life because we’ve been partners for the last 15 years. We started through my foundation, supporting kids in school, and now we’re helping inspire families to live healthier lives,” said Pascual.

Likewise, Guidicelli, an athlete at heart, brings his passion for sports to the event. The actor-triathlete has long championed the importance of fitness, and his presence at Cycle PH further amplifies the message that cycling is for everyone — young and old, beginner or seasoned pro.

Their involvement in Sun Life Cycle PH isn’t just ceremonial – both Pascual and Guidicelli actively participate in the rides, setting an example for cycling enthusiasts across the country. Their star power has proven to be a catalyst for generating interest in the sport, attracting not just fitness buffs but also young Filipinos looking for role models in the world of health and wellness.

The event itself is a celebration of cycling’s inclusive spirit, featuring categories for all ages and skill levels – from individual 30km and 45km rides to the 60km corporate challenge and family-friendly rides for children as young as six.

“It’s amazing to see families, young kids, and cycling enthusiasts come together for a shared passion. Events like this help build a stronger, healthier community,” added Pascual.

With the Cycle PH registry hitting over 1,500 participants at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite. Sun Life and its partners continue to emphasize not just competition but the joy of cycling, camaraderie and long-term wellness.

“Sun Life is about partnerships, and this event reflects that. We’re thrilled to have Piolo and Matteo with us again, leading by example and showing Filipinos how cycling can be a fun and meaningful part of life,” said Don Aaron Peji, Sun Life’s brand strategy and management head.