Eala's stunning Miami Open run shakes up the tennis world

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts after winning a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their match on Day 9 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Without getting ahead of herself, history-making Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala has always maintained that winning Grand Slams and reaching No. 1 are her ultimate goals.

Currently ranked No. 140 in the world, the 19-year-old prodigy still has a long journey ahead, but her recent Miami Open exploits prove she is on the right track. With five ITF circuit titles since turning pro in 2020, Eala has steadily built her résumé. However, her latest breakthrough suggests that a much grander stage awaits.

Eala’s performance in Miami hinted at a bright future as the Filipina emerged as the only wild card in the Elite Eight — a field dominated by Grand Slam winners and Olympic champions. In a shocking display of grit and skill, she stunned World No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland, 6-2, 7-5, in the quarterfinals on Thursday (Manila time).

“There are many emotions, no doubt. Happiness is the most present on the list. I haven't even had time to stop and think about it yet, but I am very, very happy about the victory,” said Eala, reflecting on her incredible performance. She is now projected to climb 60 spots in the rankings following her remarkable week.

While acknowledging that her latest victory was her most surprising yet, Eala remained composed. “I believe I don't have much experience on the WTA Tour, that’s for sure, but I do have experience in compartmentalizing and being professional. I don’t hesitate to bring out that part of me when I step on the court and compete at the highest level.”

Eala’s Miami campaign has been nothing short of magical. Entering the main draw as a wildcard, she eliminated three Grand Slam champions — Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and now, Swiatek.

The Polish superstar simply had no answers to the aggressive and forceful game of the determined Filipina. Eala’s relentless intensity and unwavering confidence dismantled Swiatek’s usual dominance, leaving tennis fans in awe.

Despite her fairytale run, Eala’s journey is far from over. Standing between her and a spot in the final is either former US Open champion Emma Raducanu or World No. 4 Jessica Pegula. But she embraces the challenge.

“I didn't know what to do after the match,” said Eala. “I was so immersed in the moment that it was hard to realize what had just happened. I tried to take it all in because this had never happened to me before. That’s why I was looking at the screen — I wanted to keep that moment in my mind.”

Coming off big victories from the first round, Eala believes she has the tools, confidence, and momentum to compete with the best.

“From the start, I knew I had the level to beat her (Swiatek). She’s very accomplished, someone I have admired for a long time. It was an honor to share the court with her, to compete with her, and to match her level. I’m very proud of that,” she said.

Eala’s historic run is expected to generate newfound interest in tennis back home in the Philippines, a country where basketball and, more recently, volleyball dominate the sports scene.

“I would love to think that I am making a difference. The best way I can give back to my country is by inspiring change — encouraging people to pick up a racket, watch more tennis, and especially support women's tennis. Tennis in the Philippines has so much potential. Although it’s not as widespread as other sports, we have hidden talent, and if given the right support and exposure, Filipino tennis can become something big,” said Eala.

For her, the journey is far from over, but her dreams remain as bold as ever.

“I have always been a big dreamer. As I’ve said before, winning Grand Slams and becoming world No. 1 have always been my ultimate goals. This result came at the perfect time. Being a successful junior doesn’t guarantee success in the professional circuit, so I set out to work hard every day and trust that my moment will come. And I hope this is that moment.”

With her fearless mindset, unwavering determination, and a Miami Open campaign that has captivated the tennis world, Eala is proving that the future of women’s tennis might just have a Filipina at the top.