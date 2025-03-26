^

Sports

Delay in release of Filipino curlers’ Asian Winter Games gold incentive rued

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 6:07pm
Delay in release of Filipino curlersâ€™ Asian Winter Games gold incentive rued
Philippine curling squad members (from left) Miggy Gutierrez, Benjo Delarmente, Alan Frei, Enrico Pfister, Christian Haller and Marc Pfister.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Wednesday asked the Philippine Sports Commission to release the incentives due the national curling team that struck a historic gold in the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China last month.

POC president Abraham Tolentino said the incentives, worth P2 million as mandated by law, has not been released to the triumphant Filipino curlers Marc and Erico Pfister, Alan Frei and Benjo Delarmente, which, the former said, could affect their training for the qualifier to next year’s Winter Olympics in Italy.

“This delay is hurting the momentum of our historic gold medallist in curling in Harbin with strong consideration that the victory — a first by the country and any Southeast Asian nation in any winter sports — is our springboard to a potential gold in next year’s Winter Olympics,” said the Tagaytay City Mayor and PhilCycling chief.

“Let’s give what’s due this team because before their historic success in Harbin, they’ve been competing under the Philippine flag at their own expense and without any support from our government,” he added.

The POC had already given the team $5,000, or around P286,000, before the squad left to resume training abroad.

The Philippine Sports Commission has yet to respond to the issue as of this writing.

“I’m hoping they release incentives the soonest and avoid any delays because this may affect the team’s preparations on their campaign to qualify for the Winter Olympics,” he said.

CURLING

POC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dream Match

Dream Match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
And now, an idol turns into a rival for the Filipina tennis sensation.
Sports
fbtw
NCRAA 31st season ready to unfold

NCRAA 31st season ready to unfold

20 hours ago
The National Capital and Regional Athletic Association will hold its 31st season with Immaculada Concepcion College eyeing...
Sports
fbtw
De Minaur, Zverev advance; Gauff exits

De Minaur, Zverev advance; Gauff exits

20 hours ago
Australia’s Alex de Minaur put an end to Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca’s challenge at the Miami Open, outlasting...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks blow after Lillard diagnosed with blood clot

Bucks blow after Lillard diagnosed with blood clot

10 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard is facing an indefinite spell on the sidelines after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers lose three in a row

Lakers lose three in a row

20 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another setback in their NBA playoff push on Monday, falling 118-106 to the Orlando Magic,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MPBL: Pasay on a roll; Valenzuela, Caloocan win

MPBL: Pasay on a roll; Valenzuela, Caloocan win

8 hours ago
The Pasay Voyagers continued their upward course with a 107-75 drubbing of Manila Batang Quiapo on Tuesday in the Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka and Paolini into Miami semifinals

Sabalenka and Paolini into Miami semifinals

8 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka battled back in the second set to blast her way into the semifinals of the Miami Open with...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic marches into Miami quarters as Ruud exits

Djokovic marches into Miami quarters as Ruud exits

9 hours ago
Novak Djokovic cruised into the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) with a 6-2, 6-2 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Paolini powers into Miami Open semifinals

Paolini powers into Miami Open semifinals

9 hours ago
 Italy's Jasmine Paolini moved into the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) with a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with