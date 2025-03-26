Fighting Maroons blemish Lady Bulldogsâ€™ record in stunner

Fighting Maroons blemish Lady Bulldogs’ record in stunner

The UP Fighting Maroons celebrate after pulling off a a come-from-behind 26-24, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12 shocker over previously unbeaten NU.

MANILA, Philippines — No sweep.

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons pulled off the biggest upset of the season, dealing the National University Lady Bulldogs their first defeat in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament via a come-from-behind 26-24, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12 decision Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It is NU’s first defeat in nine outings and UP’s fourth win against five losses.

Nina Ytang was the engine that kept the Fighting Maroons going, finishing with 30 points on 27 attacks and three blocks. Joan Monares added 16 markers, all attacks.

After a spirited fourth-set victory, the Diliman-based squad was able to stand toe-to-toe against the defending champions.

NU led by one, 12-11, after consecutive blocks by Sheena Toring and Alyssa Solomon.

But those turned out to be the Lady Bulldogs’ final points of the match, with UP banking on back-to-back errors by Solomon. This was followed by a quick hit by Ytang to push the Fighting Maroons to the match point, 14-12.

A Joan Monares off-the-block attack iced the match and secured the upset victory for UP.

“Speechless ako. Bilog talaga ang bola. Binigay lang namin talaga lahat ‘eh. Sabi nga namin nung fifth set, dito na, malayo na tayo, kaya bakit pa kayo susuko? Linaban lang talaga namin, tulungan at tiyaga lang sa loob ng court,” Ytang told reporters after the game.

Irah Jaboneta, Kianne Olango and Bienne Bansil each had 10 point for the Fighting Maroons. Jaboneta also recorded 19 excellent receptions and 13 digs to complete the triple-double.

Jaz Manguilimot set the tone for UP with 17 excellent sets.

Bella Belen also had a triple-double for NU with 21 points, 13 digs and 12 receptions. Solomon finished 19 points while Vange Alinsug had 16. Erin Pangilinan chipped in 11 points.

UP will try to continue rolling against a still-winless University of the East side, while NU will seek to return to their winning ways against Far Eastern University. Both games will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs had a different fate in the men’s division after beating the Fighting Maroons, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-23, earlier Wednesday.

Jade Disquitado spearheaded NU with 22 points while Leo Aringo Jr. had 19. Buds Buddn chipped in 17 markers.

Olayemi Raheem flexed his muscles for UP with 26 markers.

The Bulldogs are now holding a 7-2 record, while the Fighting Maroons dropped to 2-7.