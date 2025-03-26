^

Sports

Kyrie Irving's new signature shoe launched

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 3:18pm
Kyrie Irving's new signature shoe launched
Coinciding with Irving’s 33rd birthday, ANTA Philippines unveiled the “KAI 2” of his signature shoe line with new colorways named “Solar Return” (left) and "Muse"
ANTA Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball players and fans got a glimpse of the new sneaker by NBA superstar Kyrie “Chief Hélà” Irving of the Dallas Mavericks for ANTA during its grand launch over the weekend at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

Coinciding with Irving’s 33rd birthday, ANTA Philippines unveiled the “KAI 2” of his signature shoe line with new colorways named “Muse” and “Solar Return”, which players from the Philippine professional and collegiate leagues got to see and try on the court firsthand.

Anton Asistio of Rain or Shine, Peter Alfaro and James Laput of Magnolia, Justin Chua of Blackwater, former PBA player and five-time champion Nico Salva along with the standouts from San Beda, Adamson, UST and other top collegiate schools graced the launch.

Filipino athletes also participated in a 3-point shootout won by San Beda’s Yukien Andrada as an Irving-inspired exhibit named KAI Space Manila served as the side highlight.

Serving as parts of the finale are the ISAHAN 1-on-1 tournament, dunk contest, live DJ sets, live graffiti art by artist JP Pininga, and performances by different acts, to celebrate a grand launch of Irving’s highly anticipated second sneaker line.

Boasting vibrant iterations and intricate design by Irving himself as ANTA’s Chief Creative Officer, KAI 2 comes on the heels of a successful KAI 1 release last year and the limited launch of the KAI 2 “Artist On Court” colorway in the country earlier this month at the Ayala Malls Feliz in Pasig City.

KAI 2, the second offering from Irving and ANTA’s flagship basketball signature sneaker, champions the beliefs of the tribe, its strength and unity that’s synonymous to his miraculous go-ahead stepback 3-pointer in the 2016 NBA Finals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first-ever NBA title in 2016.

With Irving considered as one of the greatest ball handlers of all time, all of these are encapsulated in the KAI 2 “Muse”, while “Solar Return” celebrates the on-court magician’s 33rd birthday on March 23 and his journey done through an astrological outlet that symbolizes his personal growth and enlightenment. The name of the colorway then stems from the astrological concept of the Sun returning to its birth stage, commemorating Irving’s birthday.

For "Muse", its upper is draped in black with hits of blue, red, and white with the mantra of “I AM MY OWN MUSE” stitched on the heel. The midsole then features a black-to-white gradient while the outsole features an icy, translucent rubber. Capping it off is a Holographic TPU at the forefoot.

In the “Solar Return” colorway, the base of the upper is glittered with black with a “Muse” iteration. The upper is also covered in stitches of white, orange, light blue, and purple for a reference to daylight. The heel sports a teal and magenta embroidered with ethnic designs, topping it off with a white midsole and a solid rubber outsole featuring black and magenta colors for cosmic pattern.

But more than its world-class designs and meaningful concepts, KAI 2 boasts a top-of-the-class shoe technology with a sole focus on basketball performance, different from lifestyle aspects in the “Artist On Court” colorway.

Both pairs sport a high-strength engineered mesh upper, substituted from the suede and nubuck materials on the first colorway, along with Nitroedge-infused midsoles.

The ANTA KAI 2 “Muse” and “Solar Return” are both available now for a retail price of P7,995. Visit Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Pasay City or the ANTA store in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong to get a pair today. Both pairs will be available at other ANTA retail stores nationwide at a later date.

ANTA

BASKETBALL SHOES

KYRIE IRVING

SHOE LAUNCH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala, World No. 2 Swiatek collide in Miami Open quarterfinals

Eala, World No. 2 Swiatek collide in Miami Open quarterfinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is up for the biggest challenge in her career thus far. 
Sports
fbtw
Dream Match

Dream Match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
And now, an idol turns into a rival for the Filipina tennis sensation.
Sports
fbtw
NCRAA 31st season ready to unfold

NCRAA 31st season ready to unfold

16 hours ago
The National Capital and Regional Athletic Association will hold its 31st season with Immaculada Concepcion College eyeing...
Sports
fbtw
De Minaur, Zverev advance; Gauff exits

De Minaur, Zverev advance; Gauff exits

16 hours ago
Australia’s Alex de Minaur put an end to Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca’s challenge at the Miami Open, outlasting...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers lose three in a row

Lakers lose three in a row

16 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another setback in their NBA playoff push on Monday, falling 118-106 to the Orlando Magic,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sta. Elena to host historic International Series in October

Sta. Elena to host historic International Series in October

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Sta. Elena Golf Club, the crown jewel of Philippine golf courses in Santa Rosa, Laguna, is set to make history this October...
Sports
fbtw
Olongapo's Gonzaga scores twin wins in PPS Digos netfest

Olongapo's Gonzaga scores twin wins in PPS Digos netfest

4 hours ago
Ayl Gonzaga bolstered her promising tennis career with an impressive double victory in the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas National...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasay on a roll; Valenzuela, Caloocan win

MPBL: Pasay on a roll; Valenzuela, Caloocan win

4 hours ago
The Pasay Voyagers continued their upward course with a 107-75 drubbing of Manila Batang Quiapo on Tuesday in the Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka and Paolini into Miami semifinals

Sabalenka and Paolini into Miami semifinals

5 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka battled back in the second set to blast her way into the semifinals of the Miami Open with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with