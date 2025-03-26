^

Sports

Doncic ready to embrace vocal leadership role for Lakers in playoff push

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 10:18am
Doncic ready to embrace vocal leadership role for Lakers in playoff push
Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers steps back to take a shot beyond the 3-point line against Caleb Houstan of the Orlando Magic in the first half of a game at the Kia Center on March 24, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.
Julio Aguilar / Getty Images / AFP

NEW JERSEY, United States – Luka Doncic has made the Los Angeles Lakers an instant contender after the midseason blockbuster trade.

However, key injuries and their grueling schedule have derailed their season as they fell from No. 2 to No. 4 following their three-game slump.

Doncic spoke about becoming more of a vocal leader for the struggling Lakers after they suffered their third straight loss — 118-106 to Orlando Magic — on Monday (Tuesday Manila time). 

The loss dropped the Lakers’ record to 43-28, tied with the Memphis Grizzlies. Seven of the Lakers’ last 11 games are against playoff-bound teams, which put them in a tough spot as the race to the playoffs gets tighter. 

“First, we gotta get into the playoffs,” Doncic told reporters after he logged 32 points in the loss in Orlando. “There’s nothing guaranteed in this league. But I gotta talk more, get everybody in position, try and be a good leader. I’m getting more comfortable talking more and more. We gotta talk more and the last thing is we gotta be more physical on both ends.”

The Lakers’ biggest problem is the staggering drop of their once No. 1 defense in the NBA to the bottom in their last three losses. They have allowed an average of 127.3 points against their last three opponents. 

Doncic, who has only played 18 games with the Lakers so far, felt the need to assert himself. But he’s also acknowledged that it should be a collaborative effort with the 40-year-old LeBron James, the incumbent star of the team.

“I honestly think it should be not just one person, it should be everybody,” Doncic said. “Everybody should be able to. Obviously, now it’s gonna be everybody, but I think me and Bron. I think we should be the guys to do that and that’s on me. Obviously, I gotta do better, I gotta talk more. I think I talked in the first half and then just kind of slowed down. I shouldn’t do that.”

Doncic is averaging 27.2 points, 7.8 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals since he joined the Lakers in February. He is the Lakers leader in scoring, rebounds and steals. But more than his big numbers, the Lakers also need him to be one of the top vocal leaders to right the ship or they sink into the play-in tournament.

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.

LAKERS

LOS ANGELES

NBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala, World No. 2 Swiatek collide in Miami Open quarterfinals

Eala, World No. 2 Swiatek collide in Miami Open quarterfinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is up for the biggest challenge in her career thus far. 
Sports
fbtw
De Minaur, Zverev advance; Gauff exits

De Minaur, Zverev advance; Gauff exits

10 hours ago
Australia’s Alex de Minaur put an end to Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca’s challenge at the Miami Open, outlasting...
Sports
fbtw
NCRAA 31st season ready to unfold

NCRAA 31st season ready to unfold

10 hours ago
The National Capital and Regional Athletic Association will hold its 31st season with Immaculada Concepcion College eyeing...
Sports
fbtw
Pacman to stage &lsquo;Thrilla&rsquo; celebration

Pacman to stage ‘Thrilla’ celebration

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Boxing icon and the only eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao is staging a major celebration to commemorate the “Thrilla...
Sports
fbtw
To end or extend?

To end or extend?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
TNT’s hopes of snagging a Grand Slam this season hang in the balance as Barangay Ginebra looks to close out the best-of-seven...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lakers lose three in a row

Lakers lose three in a row

10 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another setback in their NBA playoff push on Monday, falling 118-106 to the Orlando Magic,...
Sports
fbtw
Suarez gets crack at WBO champ

Suarez gets crack at WBO champ

By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Former amateur boxing standout Charly Suarez, who had a late start to his pro career, is finally getting a long-awaited shot...
Sports
fbtw
Dream Match

Dream Match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
And now, an idol turns into a rival for the Filipina tennis sensation.
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra goes for clincher vs TNT

Ginebra goes for clincher vs TNT

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The last two times they faced off – both for the PBA Governors’ Cup diadem – TNT finished off Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with