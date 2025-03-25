^

Angels sweep Thunderbelles to complete PVL semis cast

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 8:19pm
Angels sweep Thunderbelles to complete PVL semis cast

Games Saturday

(Ynares Center Antipolo)

4 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs Akari

6:30 p.m. - Petro Gazz vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippine — Petro Gazz fended off a fierce third-set challenge put up by ZUS Coffee and carved out a 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 victory Tuesday night to claim the last spot to the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Determined not to extend the match into another set and giving their desperate rivals a glimmer of hope, the Angels came up with all the answers in quashing that attempt by the Thunderbelles and sealing the series, 2-1.

That propelled the two-time Reinforced Conference champion straight to the round-robin format semis alongside a four-peat feat-seeking Creamline, Choco Mucho and Akari.

The round-of-four unfurls Saturday with the Angels battling the mighty Cool Smashers and the Flying Titans tackling the Chargers in a pair of electric showdowns at the Ynares Center Antipolo.

Battle-scarred setter Chie Saet kept turning back time and dished out 20 excellent sets while chipping in five points.

Most importantly, she kept the boat steady with her incredible calm amid the ocean of storm whipped up by a rallying ZUS late in the third set.

“We just stay composed and relaxed because in the latter part, we’re playing too much in a hurry. That’s why I reminded my teammates to stay calm for us to execute,” she said.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for ZUS, which appeared headed to pull of a mammoth upset after squeezing out a shock win in the opener last week.

It wasn’t meant to be though as Saet and Petro Gazz’s vast experience was just too much for the fledgling franchise.

But if there’s any consolation, it was the best finish for ZUS after a pair of 12th and last-placed finish in the All-Filipino and Reinforced Conferences last year.






