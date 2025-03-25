Eala set for match of her life against idol-turned-rival Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Alex Eala are pictured here after a practice session in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — And now, an idol turns into a rival for the Filipina tennis sensation.

Like a destiny written in the stars, wildcard entry Alex Eala will take on her inspiration and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the biggest match of her career thus far for another shot at history in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open at the Hardrock Stadium in Florida.

Eala, WTA No. 140, gained a passage into the Last 8 Tuesday via walkover after Spain’s Paula Badosa, World No. 11, withdrew due to a lower back injury to pave the way for a collision against Swiatek, who dispatched World No. 22 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 6-3, in the Round of 16.

The Pinay teen pride is coming off two straight monumental feats against top-ranked players and former Grand Slam champions as well but Swiatek, winner of five Grand Slams and was the No. 1 player for 125 weeks before sliding to second, will serve as Eala’s greatest and toughest opponent in her budding career just yet.

A wildcard ace versus a tennis heavyweight is the name of the game tomorrow at a still-to-be-determined game time for a seat in the Final Four.

“The atmosphere the past few days have been completely amazing. It’s crazy to think that I made my main draw debut here in 2021 and now I’m into the quarterfinals,” said Eala.

“It’s such a full circle moment, and I hope you guys can all support and come along on the journey.”

It’s the first head-to-head duel for Eala and Swiatek albeit they had crossed paths off the court in the past.

Eala trained with Swiatek before her Miami Open debut in 2021 and met again in 2023 when Eala graduated at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain that also produced the Polish superstar.

Swiatek then served as the keynote speaker in the ceremony attended by Nadal himself. Now, she faces a protégé in Eala, only 19 years of age and one of the only eight wildcards in the Miami Open.

And Eala is undeterred, having a massive momentum to ride on after slaying World No. 5 and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys of the United States, 6-4, 6-2, in the Round of 32.

She also blasted World No. 25 and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 7-6(2), 7-5, in the Round of 64, to become the first Filipina player ever to beat a Top-25 and Top-5 player. Before that, she scored a big win over World No. 73 Katie Volynets of the United States, 6-3, 7-6(3), in the Round of 128.

Overall, Eala has yet to drop a single set in stellar Cinderella run and she wants more — even if it means taking care of her idol-now-turned rival.