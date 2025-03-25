^

Sports

Eala set for match of her life against idol-turned-rival Swiatek

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 4:11pm
Eala set for match of her life against idol-turned-rival Swiatek
Iga Swiatek and Alex Eala are pictured here after a practice session in 2021
Photo from Rafa Nadal Academy's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — And now, an idol turns into a rival for the Filipina tennis sensation.

Like a destiny written in the stars, wildcard entry Alex Eala will take on her inspiration and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the biggest match of her career thus far for another shot at history in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open at the Hardrock Stadium in Florida.

Eala, WTA No. 140, gained a passage into the Last 8 Tuesday via walkover after Spain’s Paula Badosa, World No. 11, withdrew due to a lower back injury to pave the way for a collision against Swiatek, who dispatched World No. 22 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 6-3, in the Round of 16.

The Pinay teen pride is coming off two straight monumental feats against top-ranked players and former Grand Slam champions as well but Swiatek, winner of five Grand Slams and was the No. 1 player for 125 weeks before sliding to second, will serve as Eala’s greatest and toughest opponent in her budding career just yet.

A wildcard ace versus a tennis heavyweight is the name of the game tomorrow at a still-to-be-determined game time for a seat in the Final Four.

“The atmosphere the past few days have been completely amazing. It’s crazy to think that I made my main draw debut here in 2021 and now I’m into the quarterfinals,” said Eala.

“It’s such a full circle moment, and I hope you guys can all support and come along on the journey.”

It’s the first head-to-head duel for Eala and Swiatek albeit they had crossed paths off the court in the past.

Eala trained with Swiatek before her Miami Open debut in 2021 and met again in 2023 when Eala graduated at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain that also produced the Polish superstar.

Swiatek then served as the keynote speaker in the ceremony attended by Nadal himself. Now, she faces a protégé in Eala, only 19 years of age and one of the only eight wildcards in the Miami Open.

And Eala is undeterred, having a massive momentum to ride on after slaying World No. 5 and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys of the United States, 6-4, 6-2, in the Round of 32.

She also blasted World No. 25 and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, 7-6(2), 7-5, in the Round of 64, to become the first Filipina player ever to beat a Top-25 and Top-5 player. Before that, she scored a big win over World No. 73 Katie Volynets of the United States, 6-3, 7-6(3), in the Round of 128.

Overall, Eala has yet to drop a single set in stellar Cinderella run and she wants more — even if it means taking care of her idol-now-turned rival. 

ALEX EALA

IGA SWIATEK

MIAMI OPEN

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bold move paying off

Bold move paying off

18 hours ago
On the heels of yet another stunning win at the Miami Open, Alex Eala of the Philippines credited her family for her steady...
Sports
fbtw
Eala shoots for historic Miami Open quarters berth

Eala shoots for historic Miami Open quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Will Alex Eala’s magical run in the 2025 Miami Open continue?
Sports
fbtw
Keys says she felt 'a little flat' in stunning Miami Open loss to Alex Eala

Keys says she felt 'a little flat' in stunning Miami Open loss to Alex Eala

1 day ago
Australian Open champion Madison Keys crashed out of the Miami Open on Sunday (Monday Manila time) suffering a shock loss...
Sports
fbtw
Game 6: Tropa to fight &lsquo;like hell&rsquo;

Game 6: Tropa to fight ‘like hell’

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Down but not out, TNT is committed to put up a big fight and stop Barangay Ginebra from delivering the kill shot and ascending...
Sports
fbtw

Man of his word

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
It’s been POC president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino’s promise to reward every Filipino Olympic medalist a house and lot in Tagaytay since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bulls trample Nuggets; Tatum down as Celtics edge Kings

Bulls trample Nuggets; Tatum down as Celtics edge Kings

4 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls knocked off another Western Conference contender, beating the short-handed Nuggets, 129-119, in Denver for...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos see contrasting results in VCT Pacific Stage 1

Filipinos see contrasting results in VCT Pacific Stage 1

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Filipino Valorant players ended up with mixed results in the opening weekend of the Valorant Champions Tour-Pacific Stage...
Sports
fbtw
Wagner, Banchero power Magic over Lakers

Wagner, Banchero power Magic over Lakers

7 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another setback in their NBA playoff push, falling 118-106 to the Orlando Magic, who notched...
Sports
fbtw
Arellano spikers Tiratira, Sinuto cited as NCAA Weekly Players of the Week

Arellano spikers Tiratira, Sinuto cited as NCAA Weekly Players of the Week

8 hours ago
Arellano University needed two big hitters to solve the riddle against Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the NCAA Season 100...
Sports
fbtw
Zverev marches on in Miami Open; Osaka falls

Zverev marches on in Miami Open; Osaka falls

10 hours ago
Top seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to power into the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with