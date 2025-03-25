Eala, World No. 2 Swiatek collide in Miami Open quarterfinals

The Philippines Alex Eala (left) and Iga Swiatek of Poland will duel for a semis berth in the Miami Open.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is up for the biggest challenge in her career thus far.

The World No. 140 Filipina will be taking on World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open quarterfinals, after the Polish superstar defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, 7-6(5), 6-3, Tuesday (Manila time).

Swiatek will be the highest-ranked women’s tennister the 19-year-old Filipina will face in her career thus far.

Eala was given a seat to the quarterfinals after her opponent in the round of 16, Paula Badosa, withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

The Spanish bet had lower back issues during her matchup against Clara Tauson in the round of 32, but she still managed to grab the win.

And now, it will be a David-versus-Goliath duel between Eala and Swiatek.

The 23-year-old was previously the World No. 1-ranked women’s singles’ tennis player. She has been in the top 2 of the rankings every week for the last three years, according to Tennis.com.

She was ranked first in 125 total weeks so far in her career.

And while the scales are heavily on the side of Swiatek, the Filipina has been on a tear in the Miami Open.

She has secured upset after upset, winning over World No. 73 Katie Volynets, World No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko and World No. 5 Madison Keys in consecutive matches, before getting the quarterfinal seat following Badosa’s withdrawal.

Eala wished Badosa well and a speedy recovery, saying that it is “not the way I would want to move on to my first WTA 1000 quarterfinals.”

Also earlier on Tuesday, the Asian Games bronze medalist thanked her fans for the support, as she relished her historic run in the tournament.

“It’s such a full circle moment!”



Alexandra Eala has a message for all her fans ????#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/iZhoKWAuTh — wta (@WTA) March 24, 2025

“The atmosphere the past few days have been completely amazing. It’s crazy to think that I made my main draw debut here in 2021, and now I’m into the quarterfinals,” she said in a video posted by the Women’s Tennis Association on X.

“It’s such a full circle moment, and I hope you guys can all support and come along on the journey,” she added.

The Eala-Swiatek match is set on Wednesday, though the exact time is yet to be determined.