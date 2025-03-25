^

Sports

Arellano spikers Tiratira, Sinuto cited as NCAA Weekly Players of the Week

Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 9:48am
Arellano spikers Tiratira, Sinuto cited as NCAA Weekly Players of the Week
Sam Tiratira (left) and Jan Will Sinuto of Arellano's volleyball squads.
NCAA Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Arellano University needed two big hitters to solve the riddle against Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the NCAA Season 100 volleyball tournament. 

With a few games left before the first round ends, rookie Sam Tiratira and sophomore Jan Will Sinuto delivered key contributions to help Arellano bounce back and regain momentum in the women's and men's side of the league, respectively. 

Tiratira’s and Sinuto’s superb performances proved to be enough to earn the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Players of the Week, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, nod for the dates March 20-22.

“Ngayong game po no pressure and gagalaw lang po kami nang sa’min lang,” said Tiratira, who steered the Lady Chiefs to a 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20 stunner over erstwhile undefeated Colegio de San Juan de Letrán.

The 5-foot-11 middle blocker unleashed 16 points built on 12 attacks and four blocks, complementing the 19-point output of Laika Tudlasan for the Obet Javier-guided team, which now holds a 3-3 slate at sixth spot.

It was a huge victory for the Lady Chiefs, who came from back-to-back losses, knowingly the Lady Knights were fresh from their fifth straight win prior to their game.

According to Tiratira, a fan of collegiate-stars-turned-pros Alyssa Valdez and Bea De Leon, familiarity was also a key in Arellano’s upset triumph over Letran at JRU Gym. 

“Nakalaban ko na po before ‘yong Letran, then parang ngayon as a rookie po may pressure po, so ngayon tinanggal ko lang po talaga,” continued Tiratira, a third-year financial management student. 

Not bad for Tiratira, who just started to play volleyball in high school in Morong, Rizal, and waited for two years before she could suit up for the Lady Chiefs.“Worth it po talaga, kahit lagi po ako nagrereklamo, worth it lahat po.”

For the weekly plum backed by World Balance and Discovery Suites, Tiratira bested Letran's Judiel Nitura, Perpetual's Jem Menor and her teammate Laika Tudlasan.

Meanwhile, Sinuto, playing off the bench, unleashed timely hits that ultimately boosted the Arellano Chiefs to a 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 victory over the Letran Knights.

Jan Will, together with his younger brother Jiwen, displayed their brotherly connection to power Arellano to its third win against three defeats (3-3) at fifth spot. Jan Will had 13 points to go with 14 excellent receptions, while his brother top-scored with 15 points.

“No’ng una, kaya kami nakuhanan ng set kasi wala pong masyadong ingay, hindi sila nagce-celebrate, sinabihan po ako ni coach (Bryan Vitug) para palitan si AC (Guinto),” said Jan Will.

“And gawin ko lang i-celebrate ta’s i-lead sila para mabuhay, ‘yon po ‘yong pinaka naging role ko, ‘yong mag-cheer up sa kanila,” he added.

Jan Will was the top choice after receiving more votes over De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde's Christian Aguilar, San Beda's Axel Van Book, Letran's Lorenz Vicente, and Mapua's Arjay Ramos and Barbie San Andres. 

ARELLANO UNIVERSITY

CHIEFS

JAN WILL SINUTO

LADY CHIEFS

NCAA

SAM TIRATIRA

VOLLEYBALL
