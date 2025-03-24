^

Aurora sweeps first round of MPL PH Season 15

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 9:27am
Aurora sweeps first round of MPL PH Season 15

MANILA, Philippines — Aurora remains unscathed as it swept the first half of the regular season of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15.

The previous season's runner-up, Aurora Gaming, survived Team Liquid PH to remain the sole team undefeated in the season. It then made quick work of M5-champion roster Team Falcons PH, ending the duel in style as goldlaner Jan "Domengkite" Delmundo successfully pulled off a backdoor play to help his team secure the 2-0 sweep.

Going down to second place in the rankings, Team Liquid Philippines booked a win at the expense of its former teammates now playing under TNC Pro Team, which welcomed former Team Liquid Philippines' goldlaner Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales, who made his season debut.

Team Falcons PH remained in third place after losing to Aurora, but it managed to take a point with a win over AP Bren. Meanwhile, defending champion ONIC Philippines rose to fourth place after securing its third consecutive win for the season.

On the other hand, TNC Pro Team is on a three-match losing streak, losing its lone match against Team Liquid Philippines to drop to fifth place.

Remaining teams AP Bren, Smart Omega and Twisted Minds all sit at with 1-6 win-loss records, with the Hive only above the Barangay and Twisted Minds by game difference.

The regular season continues Friday, March 28, at 5 p.m., with Aurora versus Twisted Minds followed by TNC Pro Team versus ONIC Philippines at 7:30 p.m.

