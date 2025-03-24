^

Sports

Eala takes down ex-champ Keys to stretch Miami Open winning run

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 8:49am
Eala takes down ex-champ Keys to stretch Miami Open winning run
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot during day two of the Miami open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — When World No. 140 women’s singles’ tennis player Alex Eala was leading in the second set of her round of 32 matchup against World No. 5 Madison Keys in the Miami Open, 2-1, she was heard on broadcast saying, “Malayo pa ito. Malayo pa (This is still far).” 

After completing the biggest win in Philippine tennis history thus far, Eala let all her emotions loose and jumped up and down, knowing full well her Cinderella run in the Miami Open continues. 

The Filipina tennis ace secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the United States’ Keys to barge into the round of 16 of the tournament. 

The upset win came just a couple of months after the 30-year-old Keys won the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam championship.

“I knew she was gonna come out swinging and I had to keep my head down, be humble and stick to the plan,” she said after the match. 

Eala started out strong, going up 3-1 in the first set.

But eventually, Keys caught up with her, tying things up at 4-all.

Eala then held her serve, digging deep in the ninth game.

She took a medical timeout for a supposed left thigh injury. After being tended on by the medical staff, she came out swinging, as Keys’ error-filled first set bit her down the stretch, 6-4.

In the second set, the two tennisters were tied early, 2-2, but the 19-year-old blanked the American in the fifth game to gain the upper hand.

Eala then broke her 30-year-old opponent’s serve, 4-2, as she remained cool and collected until the final volley to punch her ticket to the deep waters.

With her win, she became the first player from the Philippines to defeat a Grand Slam champion.

“I feel like, growing up, it was tough because you didn’t have anyone from where you’re from to pave the way, and of course, you had many people to look up to around the world but I hope this takes Philippine tennis to another step,” she said.

Eala will try to keep her fairy tale run going as she faces Spain’s Paula Badosa in the round of 16.

Badosa, who defeated Clara Tauson in the round of 32 6-3, 7-6, was haunted by back pains in her matchup. 

ALEX EALA

MIAMI OPEN

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Tams repeat vs Tigresses

Lady Tams repeat vs Tigresses

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Far Eastern U reasserted its mastery of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 26-24, 17-25, 26-24, to shake up the leaderboard in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw

Abdons, Siycha-Samson pair top Southwoods Invitational

9 hours ago
Ryan and John Kier Abdon flourished with 88 points at the Masters course to claim the overall gross championship by a commanding five-point margin, while Manuel Siycha and Kenrick Samson matched that dominant victory,...
Sports
fbtw

Sealions, Dolphins secure twice-to-beat edge

9 hours ago
Olivarez College and Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas secured twice-to-beat advantages in the semis after finishing 1-2 at the end of the two-phase elims of the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on...
Sports
fbtw
Sun Life Cycle at Vermosa set

Sun Life Cycle at Vermosa set

9 hours ago
Sun Life continues its commitment to promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle among Filipinos while strengthening family...
Sports
fbtw

Here we go again

By Bill Velasco | 9 hours ago
In recent years, many educational institutions and athletic associations have allowed men to compete in women’s sports.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kings near return to throne

Kings near return to throne

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Fuelled by a third-quarter storm, Barangay Ginebra surged ahead of TNT and moved on the doorstep of the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Tagaytay houses for Caloy, Nesthy, Aira

Tagaytay houses for Caloy, Nesthy, Aira

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee officially turned over yesterday to gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings pull away late vs Tropang Giga to zoom in on crown

Gin Kings pull away late vs Tropang Giga to zoom in on crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
One win away from glory.
Sports
fbtw
Piastri hails 'mega' McLaren as both Ferraris disqualified at Chinese GP

Piastri hails 'mega' McLaren as both Ferraris disqualified at Chinese GP

12 hours ago
 Oscar Piastri hailed his "mega" McLaren after winning a Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday later overshadowed by...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with