Eala takes down ex-champ Keys to stretch Miami Open winning run

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot during day two of the Miami open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — When World No. 140 women’s singles’ tennis player Alex Eala was leading in the second set of her round of 32 matchup against World No. 5 Madison Keys in the Miami Open, 2-1, she was heard on broadcast saying, “Malayo pa ito. Malayo pa (This is still far).”

After completing the biggest win in Philippine tennis history thus far, Eala let all her emotions loose and jumped up and down, knowing full well her Cinderella run in the Miami Open continues.

The Filipina tennis ace secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the United States’ Keys to barge into the round of 16 of the tournament.

The upset win came just a couple of months after the 30-year-old Keys won the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam championship.

“I knew she was gonna come out swinging and I had to keep my head down, be humble and stick to the plan,” she said after the match.

Eala started out strong, going up 3-1 in the first set.

But eventually, Keys caught up with her, tying things up at 4-all.

Eala then held her serve, digging deep in the ninth game.

She took a medical timeout for a supposed left thigh injury. After being tended on by the medical staff, she came out swinging, as Keys’ error-filled first set bit her down the stretch, 6-4.

In the second set, the two tennisters were tied early, 2-2, but the 19-year-old blanked the American in the fifth game to gain the upper hand.

Eala then broke her 30-year-old opponent’s serve, 4-2, as she remained cool and collected until the final volley to punch her ticket to the deep waters.

With her win, she became the first player from the Philippines to defeat a Grand Slam champion.

“I feel like, growing up, it was tough because you didn’t have anyone from where you’re from to pave the way, and of course, you had many people to look up to around the world but I hope this takes Philippine tennis to another step,” she said.

Eala will try to keep her fairy tale run going as she faces Spain’s Paula Badosa in the round of 16.

Badosa, who defeated Clara Tauson in the round of 32 6-3, 7-6, was haunted by back pains in her matchup.