FIVB menâ€™s world Philippine hosting rides Honda

MANILA, Philippines — The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Philippines 2025 rides a Honda after the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) sealed a major partnership with the world leading motorcycle brand for the country’s first-time and solo hosting of the prestigious tournament in September.

PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and Honda Philippines president Sayaka Arai sealed the partnership during formal ceremonies at the Gallios Events Hall in Parañaque City late last week.

“This is our first partnership with a Japanese brand for the FIVB MWCH 2025 and you know, Japanese teams are known for having the most and best spectators in the Philippines in the last few years,” Suzara said.

Honda, according to Suzara, comes in as the Official Local Partner.

Honda is the latest major partner for the FIVB MWCH 2025 after the MVP Group of sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan and PLDT, the county’s largest telecommunications network which is the Official Broadband Internet Partner and Meralco, Smart and Metro Pacific Investment Corp.