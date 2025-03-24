^

Sports

FIVB men’s world Philippine hosting rides Honda

The Philippine Star
March 24, 2025 | 12:00am
FIVB menâ€™s world Philippine hosting rides Honda
Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara strikes a pose on a Honda Winner X with Alas Pilipinas team captain Bryan Bagunas (left) and Honda Philippines president Sayaka Arai.

MANILA, Philippines — The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Philippines 2025 rides a Honda after the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) sealed a major partnership with the world leading motorcycle brand for the country’s first-time and solo hosting of the prestigious tournament in September.

PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and Honda Philippines president Sayaka Arai sealed the partnership during formal ceremonies at the Gallios Events Hall in Parañaque City late last week.

“This is our first partnership with a Japanese brand for the FIVB MWCH 2025 and you know, Japanese teams are known for having the most and best spectators in the Philippines in the last few years,” Suzara said.

Honda, according to Suzara, comes in as the Official Local Partner.

Honda is the latest major partner for the FIVB MWCH 2025 after the MVP Group of sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan and PLDT, the county’s largest telecommunications network which is the Official Broadband Internet Partner and Meralco, Smart and Metro Pacific Investment Corp.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lakers trounced in LeBron's return, Bucks rally to beat Kings

Lakers trounced in LeBron's return, Bucks rally to beat Kings

9 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls stunned the Los Angeles Lakers 146-115 on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), spoiling superstar LeBron James's...
Sports
fbtw
Tagaytay houses turned over to Olympic medalists Yulo, Petecio, Villegas

Tagaytay houses turned over to Olympic medalists Yulo, Petecio, Villegas

8 hours ago
Paris Olympics double gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo now has a property in Tagaytay City, and so does bronze medalist Aira...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws trample Tigers for eighth straight win

Tamaraws trample Tigers for eighth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The undefeated charge continues for Far Eastern University.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball body, Honda partner for hosting of FIVB men&rsquo;s worlds

Philippine volleyball body, Honda partner for hosting of FIVB men’s worlds

9 hours ago
 The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) sealed a major partnership with Honda for the country’s first-time...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws prevail anew vs Golden Tigresses

Lady Tamaraws prevail anew vs Golden Tigresses

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws asserted their mastery over the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Sealions, Dolphins secure twice-to-beat edge

43 minutes ago
Olivarez College and Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas secured twice-to-beat advantages in the semis after finishing 1-2 at the end of the two-phase elims of the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on...
Sports
fbtw
Sun Life Cycle at Vermosa set

Sun Life Cycle at Vermosa set

43 minutes ago
Sun Life continues its commitment to promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle among Filipinos while strengthening family...
Sports
fbtw

Here we go again

By Bill Velasco | 43 minutes ago
In recent years, many educational institutions and athletic associations have allowed men to compete in women’s sports.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings pull away late vs Tropang Giga to zoom in on crown

Gin Kings pull away late vs Tropang Giga to zoom in on crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
One win away from glory.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with