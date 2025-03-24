Tagaytay houses for Caloy, Nesthy, Aira

Carlos Yulo, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas pose with Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino and Fr. Eugenio Lopez during the turnover of house and lot units to the Olympic medalists.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee officially turned over yesterday to gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas Tagaytay house and lot units earned for their medal feats in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“Grateful and feeling blessed for the house and lot, and I’m also thankful to the POC for helping us in our Olympic preparation in Paris,” said Yulo during the house blessing attended by POC president Abraham Tolentino.

“Thank you also to sir Bambol (Tolentino) for continuously keeping us Filipino athletes inspired and motivated,” Yulo added.

Tolentino, for his part, said it’s about recognizing the sacrifices and results delivered by the athletes..

“This is for the Filipino athletes, not for us, but for them who sacrificed for our nation,” said the Tagaytay mayor and PhilCycling chief.

The Tagaytay bonus was one of the rewards received by Yulo going with the P100 million worth of incentives including a condominium at a posh place in Taguig for his floor exercise and vault triumphs in Paris.

Like Yulo, Petecio and Villegas received a two-story, 180 to 200-square-meter unit each.

In the middle of these units by the three are two available slots, which will be reserved for future Olympic Games medalists.

It’s the second unit for Petecio who got one earlier for her Tokyo Olympics silver four years ago.

“I will be living here in this house with my brother and family and I will rent out the first house,” said Petecio.

Petecio said she is going for a third medal in LA, hopefully a gold.

“I hope to qualify to LA and get the gold since I already had silver and bronze,” she added.