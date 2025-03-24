^

Sports

Tagaytay houses for Caloy, Nesthy, Aira

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
March 24, 2025 | 12:00am
Tagaytay houses for Caloy, Nesthy, Aira
Carlos Yulo, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas pose with Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino and Fr. Eugenio Lopez during the turnover of house and lot units to the Olympic medalists.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee officially turned over yesterday to gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas Tagaytay house and lot units earned for their medal feats in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“Grateful and feeling blessed for the house and lot, and I’m also thankful to the POC for helping us in our Olympic preparation in Paris,” said Yulo during the house blessing attended by POC president Abraham Tolentino.

“Thank you also to sir Bambol (Tolentino) for continuously keeping us Filipino athletes inspired and motivated,” Yulo added.

Tolentino, for his part, said it’s about recognizing the sacrifices and results delivered by the athletes..

“This is for the Filipino athletes, not for us, but for them who sacrificed for our nation,” said the Tagaytay mayor and PhilCycling chief.

The Tagaytay bonus was one of the rewards received by Yulo going with the P100 million worth of incentives including a condominium at a posh place in Taguig for his floor exercise and vault triumphs in Paris.

Like Yulo, Petecio and Villegas received a two-story, 180 to 200-square-meter unit each.

In the middle of these units by the three are two available slots, which will be reserved for future Olympic Games medalists.

It’s the second unit for Petecio who got one earlier for her Tokyo Olympics silver four years ago.

“I will be living here in this house with my brother and family and I will rent out the first house,” said Petecio.

Petecio said she is going for a third medal in LA, hopefully a gold.

“I hope to qualify to LA and get the gold since I already had silver and bronze,” she added.

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lakers trounced in LeBron's return, Bucks rally to beat Kings

Lakers trounced in LeBron's return, Bucks rally to beat Kings

9 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls stunned the Los Angeles Lakers 146-115 on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), spoiling superstar LeBron James's...
Sports
fbtw
Tagaytay houses turned over to Olympic medalists Yulo, Petecio, Villegas

Tagaytay houses turned over to Olympic medalists Yulo, Petecio, Villegas

8 hours ago
Paris Olympics double gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo now has a property in Tagaytay City, and so does bronze medalist Aira...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws trample Tigers for eighth straight win

Tamaraws trample Tigers for eighth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The undefeated charge continues for Far Eastern University.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball body, Honda partner for hosting of FIVB men&rsquo;s worlds

Philippine volleyball body, Honda partner for hosting of FIVB men’s worlds

9 hours ago
 The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) sealed a major partnership with Honda for the country’s first-time...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws prevail anew vs Golden Tigresses

Lady Tamaraws prevail anew vs Golden Tigresses

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws asserted their mastery over the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Here we go again

By Bill Velasco | 43 minutes ago
In recent years, many educational institutions and athletic associations have allowed men to compete in women’s sports.
Sports
fbtw
Piastri hails 'mega' McLaren as both Ferraris disqualified at Chinese GP

Piastri hails 'mega' McLaren as both Ferraris disqualified at Chinese GP

3 hours ago
 Oscar Piastri hailed his "mega" McLaren after winning a Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday later overshadowed by...
Sports
fbtw
Ortiz triumphs in International Series Macau; Tabuena ties for 14th

Ortiz triumphs in International Series Macau; Tabuena ties for 14th

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena rediscovered his putting touch, carding a closing three-under 67 to secure a share of 14th place in the International...
Sports
fbtw
Sun Life Cycle Philippines slated March 30

Sun Life Cycle Philippines slated March 30

11 hours ago
Sun Life continues its commitment to promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle among Filipinos while strengthening family...
Sports
fbtw
Fundora stops Booker to retain WBC, WBO super welterweight titles

Fundora stops Booker to retain WBC, WBO super welterweight titles

11 hours ago
Sebastian Fundora stopped Chordale Booker in the fourth round on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to retain his World Boxing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with