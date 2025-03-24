^

Lady Tams repeat vs Tigresses

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
March 24, 2025 | 12:00am
Lady Tams repeat vs Tigresses
Faida Bakanke erupted for 22 points to lead the way for the Lady Tamaraws, who clawed back from a 10-16 deficit in the fourth set to complete another four-setter win over the suddenly skidding Golden Tigresses.
MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern U reasserted its mastery of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 26-24, 17-25, 26-24, to shake up the leaderboard in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Faida Bakanke erupted for 22 points to lead the way for the Lady Tamaraws, who clawed back from a 10-16 deficit in the fourth set to complete another four-setter win over the suddenly skidding Golden Tigresses.

Bakanke drew solid coverage from Gerzel Petallo and Jazlyn Ellarina with 12 points each as Tin Ubaldo provided 22 sets to engineer FEU’s offense. Petallo added 15 digs.

FEU took the first two sets in thrilling fashion before Santo Tomas got the third frame to extend the duel.

In the main duel, reigning champion National U (8-0) completed an elims matchup sweep of La Salle (5-3), 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18.

Bella Belen (23), Alyssa Solomon (19) and Vange Alinsug (11) formed a lethal troika once again as the Lady Bulldogs replicated their 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 win over the Lady Spikers in the first round.

La Salle, despite the efforts of Shevana Laput (19) and Angel Canino (15), slid to a share of second to fourth spots with Far Eastern U and Santo Tomas at 5-3.

