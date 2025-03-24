^

Sports

Abdons, Siycha-Samson pair top Southwoods Invitational

The Philippine Star
March 24, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ryan and John Kier Abdon flourished with 88 points at the Masters course to claim the overall gross championship by a commanding five-point margin, while Manuel Siycha and Kenrick Samson matched that dominant victory, securing the net honors in the Southwoods Invitational held in Carmona, Cavite, over the weekend.

But Bobby Iñigo and Aldrich del Rosario emerged as the biggest winners, each driving home brand-new cars – a Mitsubishi XForce GLS and a 2025 Toyota Raize 1.2 M/T, respectively – after clinching the grand prizes in the highly anticipated raffle draw.

Other lucky winners included John Cope, who won an Alaska cruise; Juan Paolo Caboboy, who took home an MF Electric Golf Cart; Noe Wong, who bagged an Ogawa massage chair; and Abigail Lapid, who secured a three-night stay at Hamp Court Palace in Taiwan.

The Abdons’ sterling show under the Best Ball format more than made up for their 69 points in Aggregate play at Legends, netting a 157 total in the 36-hole tournament spread over four days in the host club’s premier member-guest tournament which drew a record 400 teams, totaling 800 players.

Manfred Guangko and Ronnie Littaua pooled 152 Stableford points, including 78 at Legends and 74 at Masters to finish second in the gross division.

