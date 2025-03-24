Sealions, Dolphins secure twice-to-beat edge

MANILA, Philippines — Olivarez College and Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas secured twice-to-beat advantages in the semis after finishing 1-2 at the end of the two-phase elims of the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Saturday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The OC Sealions went to hot-shooting Monsour Proel in the crunch to pull off a thrilling 85-80 win over the hard-fighting WCC- Aeronautical and Technological College Skyhawks and top the elims with a 10-3 mark.

While the Sealions needed a late, gallant push to escape past the Skyhawks, the PCU-D Dolphins hardly encountered trouble in downing winless Philippine Women’s University, 79-49, to finish second at 9-4.

Proel erupted for 23 points spiked by five triples – the last one shattering a 76-all count.