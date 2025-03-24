Sun Life Cycle at Vermosa set

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life continues its commitment to promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle among Filipinos while strengthening family bonds as it holds the Sun Life Cycle Philippines again on March 30 at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, offering a diverse range of cycling categories suited for all ages and skill levels.

Participants can choose from individual ride options covering 30km and 45km, while the corporate challenge extends up to 60km, also open to individual riders. The event caters to young cyclists as well, featuring a kids’ ride for ages 6-15, a 30-minute family ride where children can bike alongside an adult, and tricycle rides for kids aged 2-5, with distances ranging from 100 to 500 meters.