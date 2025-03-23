^

Lady Bulldogs halt Lady Spikers' win streak, stay unscathed

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 8:06pm
NU's Bella Belen (4) punches on in over the defense of the La Salle Lady Spikers in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash Sunday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Still unblemished. And still dominant.

The National University Lady Bulldogs remained undefeated in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after blasting the La Salle Lady Spikers, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

NU snapped La Salle’s four-game winning streak as they rose to 8-0 in the season.

Bella Belen powered the Lady Bulldogs with 23 points on 17 attacks, four blocks and two service aces, to go with 17 excellent receptions and seven digs. Alyssa Solomon chipped in 19 on 17 attacks, a block and a service ace.

After splitting the first two sets, NU held a slim 13-11 advantage. But a 4-1 run by the Lady Bulldogs pushed their lead to six, 18-12.

A Shevana Laput attack that went off-the-block broke the run, 13-18, but NU just had answer after answer.

With La Salle trailing by four, 20-24, after a Laput kill, a block by Pangilinan gave the Sampaloc-based squad the 2-1 lead.

And in the fourth set, NU broke things wide open, turning a 6-all deadlock to an 11-6 lead after an offspeed hit by Belen.

The Lady Spikers sliced the deficit to three late, 17-19, after an offspeed hit by Amie Provido.

But four straight points by NU, three of which coming from La Salle errors, gave them a 23-17 separation.

A point by the Lady Spikers kept them alive, but a kill by Solomon, and a net tocuh by the Taft-based squad, iced the game.

Vange Alinsug produced 11 points for NU, while Erin Pangilinan had seven on three attacks and four blocks. Lams Lamina tossed up 21 excellent sets to go with a service ace.

Laput carried the load for La Salle with 19 points on 16 attacks, two blocks and service ace. Angel Canino added 15 points while Provido had nine. Rookie setter Mikole Reyes notched 20 excellent sets.

NU’s win forced La Salle to a three-way tie with Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas.

The Lady Bulldogs will stake their unbeaten record against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, while the Lady Spikers will try to return to their winning ways against UST next Saturday.

