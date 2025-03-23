^

Ortiz triumphs in International Series Macau; Tabuena ties for 14th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 6:23pm
Mexico's Carlos Ortiz chips to the green during the second day of the LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide on February 15, 2025.
(Photo by Brenton Edwards / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena rediscovered his putting touch, carding a closing three-under 67 to secure a share of 14th place in the International Series Macau won by Mexican Carlos Ortiz, who delivered a commanding final-round 64 to defeat former Masters champion Patrick Reed on Sunday.

Determined to bounce back from a third-round setback, where a 72 dropped him from joint second to 20th place, Tabuena fought through another challenging day off the tee at the par-70 Macau Golf and Country Club. However, his putting was exceptional, matching his second-round effort of 26 putts after struggling with 31 on Saturday.

Tabuena posted four birdies on Nos. 2, 10, 12 and 18, offsetting his lone bogey on the par-3 No. 17. His 33-34 round gave him a four-day total of 270, tying him for 14th with Abraham Ancer, who shot 68, along with Spain’s Sebastián Muñoz and Korea’s Wooyoung Cho, both of whom recorded 69s. Each earned $26,500.

Despite missing six fairways and failing to reach regulation on eight occasions, Tabuena made up for it with a strong short game, highlighted by six scrambling pars. A stroke of luck also played a role, as he missed the green on No. 10 but chipped in for birdie.

Meanwhile, Ortiz saved his best for last. Tied with Reed after 54 holes, he pulled ahead by birdieing three of the first nine holes while Reed managed only one birdie in that stretch.

The defining moment came at the par-5 12th, which Ortiz eagled, neutralizing Reed’s birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 and effectively sealing his victory.

Ortiz finished in style, sinking a birdie on the final hole to cap a six-under card and a tournament-winning total of 258 worth $360,000. Reed settled for second at 261 and earned $220,000, while Jason Kokrak placed third at 264 after a closing 67 and received $126,000.

As a bonus, Ortiz, Reed and Kokrak all secured spots in The Open Championship, the year's last major, set for July in Northern Ireland.

