Lady Tamaraws prevail anew vs Golden Tigresses

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws asserted their mastery over the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, sweeping their head-to-head elims matchup via a 25-22, 26-24, 17-25, 26-24 victory Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

FEU climbed out of a fourth-set hole to deny the España-based squad a defining fifth set to grab their fifth win against three losses.

Faida Bakanke led the Lady Tamaraws with 22 points on 18 attacks, two blocks and two service aces. Gerz Petallo showcased her two-way prowess with 12 points on 11 attacks and a block, to go with 15 digs and seven excellent receptions.

Down one set to two, UST looked primed to force a fifth set, going up by six, 16-10.

But Petallo flexed her muscles and started to take charge down the stretch.

Four straight points by Petallo capped FEU’s 10-3 run, giving them a 20-19 advantage.

But the Tigresses, though, would recover.

An attack error by Bakanke gave UST the set point, 24-23, but Chen Tagaod’s drop ball, a Mitzi Panangin service ace and a Jean Asis block on Reg Jurado completed the comeback by FEU, 26-24.

“Mataas yung expectation ko talaga kasi binibigyan ko na sila ng bigger responsibility this second round. Yung expectations din namin kasi masyado na ring mataas yung at stake regarding sa positioning ng teams so hopefully magandang start ito for the second round and looking forward for more,” FEU head coach Tina Salak said after the game, which sent UST to its second straight loss.

Jaz Ellarina added 12 markers, while Asis had nine. Tin Ubaldo set the offense with 22 excellent sets.

Jurado powered UST with 20 points on 18 attacks and two blocks to go with 15 excellent digs. Mabeth Hilongo chipped in 18, while Angge Poyos had 14.

Cassie Carballo tossed up 23 excellent sets to go with two points.

FEU will take on the still-winless University of the East on Wednesday, while the 5-3 UST will try to bounce back against the La Salle Lady Spikers next Saturday at the Big Dome.