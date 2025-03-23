Tagaytay houses turned over to Olympic medalists Yulo, Petecio, Villegas

MANILA, Philippines -- Paris Olympics double gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo now has a property in Tagaytay City, and so does bronze medalist Aira Villegas.

Nesthy Petecio?

The other boxing bronze medalist in Paris now has a second home in the city where Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino is mayor.

“They deserve these homes, they’re not only our Olympic heroes, all of them are national treasures,” said Tolentino, who on Sunday turned over the keys to the Olympic medalists’ homes at the Prime Peak Town House subdivision in Barangay Silang Crossing West.

Yulo, winner of the men’s floor exercise and vault gold in Paris, was rewarded a two-storey home that sits on a 500-square meter lost, while his neighbor, Villegas will now have a getaway in the cool city atop a ridge that would very soon boast of the country’s first indoor and wood UCI-standard velodrome.

The house and lot — which according to POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan is worth P15 million — also came as a belated birthday gift from Tolentino, Tagaytay City and the POC for Yulo, who turned 25 last February 16.

Villegas’s new two-storey home is on a 200-meter lot in the same village, same with Petecio, who was rewarded a house — just like fellow medalists Hidilyn Diaz Naranjo, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Felix Marcial — in Barangay San Jose for clinching a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“I’m very grateful and feeling blessed to receive this house and lot, and I’m on thankful how the POC helped us in our Olympic preparations in Paris,” Yulo told reporters during the house blessing officiated by Fr. Eugenio Lopez.

Weightlifter Diaz-Naranjo has her own Tagaytay City home at the Isabel Heights in Barangay Kaybagal Central also courtesy of Tolentino for winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

“This is what we've been doing since I became POC president — to keep the athletes inspired to win more medals for our country,” Tolentino said.

Villegas said she’ll surely be in Tagaytay City during breaks from her training in Baguio City and when going home to her native Tacloban City won’t be viable.

Petecio, on the other hand, decided to settle in her brand new home.

“I will be living here in this house with my brother and family and we’ll rent out our first house here to,” said Petecio, now 32 but still in hot pursuit of a gold medal in Los Angeles 2028.