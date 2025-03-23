Tamaraws trample Tigers for eighth straight win

MANILA, Philippines -- The undefeated charge continues for Far Eastern University.

The Tamaraws zoomed to their eighth straight win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament after sweeping University of Santo Tomas, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19, Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This gave UST, last season’s runners-up, its third consecutive loss in the tourney as it dropped to 4-4.

Mikko Espartero carried the load with 18 points on 17 attacks and a block,

while Dryx Saavedra had 15 markers. Ariel Cacao tossed up 28 excellent sets to go with two points.

After hard-fought wins in the first two sets, FEU saw itself down by six, 2-8, early on.

But a massive 14-6 run turned things around, with Saavedra and Jelord Talisayan powering in back-to-back hits to grab a two point lead, 16-14.

With them firmly ahead, the Tamaraws were to good to overcome with their offense.

A Saavedra backrow attack and an Espartero cross-court kill sealed FEU’s eighth consecutive victory.

“Huwag lang dapat kami makuntento tsaka magrelax. Yung mga nangyari sa sets, especially sa first and second sets, dapat hanggang hindi natatapos yung match or yung set, hindi dapat kami tumigil,” FEU head caoch Eddieson Orcullo said.

“May momentum na minsan pero hindi pa nagwi-whistle yung referee pero tumitigil na kami sa paggalaw. Medyo linisin pa dapat namin yun at iba pang bagay-bagay,” he added.

UST was holding a set point, 24-21, in the first set.

But Espartero, Cacao and Amiel Bituin teamed up and erased the deficit, combining for five straight points to secure the first-set win.

And in the second set, the Golden Spikers closed the gap and sliced their deficit to one, 22-23, but Espartero and Calisayan put the finishing touches to grab the 2-0 advantage.

Lirick Mendoza had eight points for FEU. Doula Ndongala and Talisayan had five and four, respectively.

Josh Ybanez had 15 points for UST, while Jay Rack de la Noche had 12 on 11 attacks and a block. JJ Macam was held to just six points on three attacks, two service aces and a block.

Earlier in the day, La Salle exacted revenge over five-peat seeking National University in four sets, 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17.

The Green Archers avenged their first-round loss against Bulldogs, where they lost in straight sets.

Noel Kampton exploded for 25 points on 21 attacks, two blocks and two service aces, while Vince Maglinao had 20 on 17 attacks and three blocks.

“Mahalaga talaga ito sa amin kasi kung yung goal namin is beyond the top four, kailangan talaga namin ito ipanalo and luckily, ito nabless kami... Kailangan kasi nila, yun yung always na rineremind ko, na kailangan maging consistent kami para mareach namin yung standard namin,” La Salle head coach Jose Roque said.

After getting a hand up with a close victory in the third set, La Salle took full advantage in the fourth set, taking a 17-8 advantage after two straight attack errors from Leo Aringo and Jade Disquitado, an Eco Adajar ace and a Rui Ventura block.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Green Spikers kept the Bulldogs at bay.

A service error from rookie setter Jeffe Gallego sealed the Green Spikers' fifth win in eight outings.

Ventura had 14 points on nine attacks and three blocks. Adajar had a field day with 29 excellent sets to go with five points.

Jade Disquitado finished with 15 points, while Buds Buddin had 12.

NU will try to recover against University of the Philippines, while FEU will try to keep it coming against the still-winless University of the East on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Meanwhile, UST and La Salle will take on each other next Saturday at the Big Dome.