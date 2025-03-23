^

Sports

Tamaraws trample Tigers for eighth straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 2:59pm
Tamaraws trample Tigers for eighth straight win
FEU's Mikko Espartero (5)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- The undefeated charge continues for Far Eastern University.

The Tamaraws zoomed to their eighth straight win in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament after sweeping University of Santo Tomas, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19, Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This gave UST, last season’s runners-up, its third consecutive loss in the tourney as it dropped to 4-4.

Mikko Espartero carried the load with 18 points on 17 attacks and a block,

 while Dryx Saavedra had 15 markers. Ariel Cacao tossed up 28 excellent sets to go with two points.

After hard-fought wins in the first two sets, FEU saw itself down by six, 2-8, early on.

But a massive 14-6 run turned things around, with Saavedra and Jelord Talisayan powering in back-to-back hits to grab a two point lead, 16-14.

With them firmly ahead, the Tamaraws were to good to overcome with their offense.

A Saavedra backrow attack and an Espartero cross-court kill sealed FEU’s eighth consecutive victory.

“Huwag lang dapat kami makuntento tsaka magrelax. Yung mga nangyari sa sets, especially sa first and second sets, dapat hanggang hindi natatapos yung match or yung set, hindi dapat kami tumigil,” FEU head caoch Eddieson Orcullo said.

“May momentum na minsan pero hindi pa nagwi-whistle yung referee pero tumitigil na kami sa paggalaw. Medyo linisin pa dapat namin yun at iba pang bagay-bagay,” he added.

UST was holding a set point, 24-21, in the first set.

But Espartero, Cacao and Amiel Bituin teamed up and erased the deficit, combining for five straight points to secure the first-set win.

And in the second set, the Golden Spikers closed the gap and sliced their deficit to one, 22-23, but Espartero and Calisayan put the finishing touches to grab the 2-0 advantage.

Lirick Mendoza had eight points for FEU. Doula Ndongala and Talisayan had five and four, respectively.

Josh Ybanez had 15 points for UST, while Jay Rack de la Noche had 12 on 11 attacks and a block. JJ Macam was held to just six points on three attacks, two service aces and a block.

Earlier in the day, La Salle exacted revenge over five-peat seeking National University in four sets, 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17.

The Green Archers avenged their first-round loss against Bulldogs, where they lost in straight sets.

Noel Kampton exploded for 25 points on 21 attacks, two blocks and two service aces, while Vince Maglinao had 20 on 17 attacks and three blocks.

“Mahalaga talaga ito sa amin kasi kung yung goal namin is beyond the top four, kailangan talaga namin ito ipanalo and luckily, ito nabless kami... Kailangan kasi nila, yun yung always na rineremind ko, na kailangan maging consistent kami para mareach namin yung standard namin,” La Salle head coach Jose Roque said.

After getting a hand up with a close victory in the third set, La Salle took full advantage in the fourth set, taking a 17-8 advantage after two straight attack errors from Leo Aringo and Jade Disquitado, an Eco Adajar ace and a Rui Ventura block.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Green Spikers kept the Bulldogs at bay.

A service error from rookie setter Jeffe Gallego sealed the Green Spikers' fifth win in eight outings.

Ventura had 14 points on nine attacks and three blocks. Adajar had a field day with 29 excellent sets to go with five points.

Jade Disquitado finished with 15 points, while Buds Buddin had 12.

NU will try to recover against University of the Philippines, while FEU will try to keep it coming against the still-winless University of the East on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Meanwhile, UST and La Salle will take on each other next Saturday at the Big Dome.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala shocks Ostapenko in Miami

Eala shocks Ostapenko in Miami

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Alex Eala soared to greater heights, pulling off historic victory over the world No. 25 and 2017 French Open champion Jelena...
Sports
fbtw
No surgery for Brownlee?

No surgery for Brownlee?

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
From how Justin Brownlee played in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Ynares Center, Antipolo, last...
Sports
fbtw
Pivotal Game 5 at Big Dome

Pivotal Game 5 at Big Dome

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
For Barangay Ginebra, the challenge is to keep Justin Brownlee in “playing condition” despite his dislocated right...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis 'grinds' for gold as stellar trio headline electrifying world indoors

Duplantis 'grinds' for gold as stellar trio headline electrifying world indoors

8 hours ago
Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis  was the headline act as a trio of modern-day track and field greats starred on...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline in semis; Petro stays alive

Creamline in semis; Petro stays alive

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Creamline added another milestone as it claimed its 17th straight semifinal stint with a 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fundora stops Booker to retain WBC, WBO super welterweight titles

Fundora stops Booker to retain WBC, WBO super welterweight titles

4 hours ago
Sebastian Fundora stopped Chordale Booker in the fourth round on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to retain his World Boxing...
Sports
fbtw
Eala relishes strong Miami Open start, braces for clash vs Madison Keys

Eala relishes strong Miami Open start, braces for clash vs Madison Keys

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala is taking it all in.
Sports
fbtw
Abdons shine in Southwoods Invitational

Abdons shine in Southwoods Invitational

4 hours ago
Ryan and John Kier Abdon flourished with 88 points at the Masters course to claim the overall gross championship by a commanding...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers hold off Nets for fourth straight NBA victory

Pacers hold off Nets for fourth straight NBA victory

5 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers held off a furious fourth-quarter surge by Brooklyn on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), hanging on for a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with