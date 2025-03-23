^

Philippine volleyball body, Honda partner for hosting of FIVB men’s worlds

Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 2:49pm
Philippine volleyball body, Honda partner for hosting of FIVB menâ€™s worlds
Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara strikes a pose on a Honda Winner X with Alas Pilipinas team captain Bryan Bagunas (left) and Honda Philippines president Sayaka Arai.

MANILA, Philippines --  The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) sealed a major partnership with Honda for the country’s first-time and solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Philippines in September.

PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and Honda Philippines president Sayaka Arai sealed the partnership during formal ceremonies at the Gallios Events Hall in Parañaque City late last week.

“This is our first partnership with a Japanese brand for the FIVB MWCH 2025 and you know, Japanese teams are known for having the most and best spectators in the Philippines in the last few years,” Suzara said.

Honda, according to Suzara, comes in as the official local partner.

“The Filipino fans’ adoration of Japanese volleyball players was very evident in our hosting of the VNL [Volleyball Nations League],” added Suzara, , also president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation and executive vice president of the FIVB or International Volleyball Federation.

Honda is the latest major partner for the FIVB MWCH 2025 after the MVP Group of sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan and PLDT, the county’s largest telecommunications network, which is the Official Broadband Internet Partner and Meralco, Smart and Metro Pacific Investment Corp.

“This is more than just a partnership. It’s a celebration of movement, passion for action and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Arai, who was joined by Honda vice president for sales and marketing Jomel Jerezo in the ceremony.

“Like our athletes on the court who push the limits with every serve, spike and block, Honda is committed to championing mobility and innovation,” Arai said. “We share the same drive to move and inspire people in the world stage.”

Arai added: “Through this partnership, we’re not only supporting a world-class event but a community of athletes and fans who believe in teamwork and achievement.”

The tournament will be played September 12-28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum (SAC) and the Mall of Asia Arena.

“It’s a good start for us so we hope for this partnership to further strengthen the ties between the Philippine and Japanese volleyball,” said Suzara, as he looks forward to more partners as the PNVF shores up its preparations for the worlds with six months to go. 

Ticket selling for both the SAC and SM Mall of Asia started last March 7 with matches involving the Japanese team as one of the best-sellers for Filipino fans. 

“We’re ready [for the FIVB MWCH 2025] with all government agencies concerned on board and ready to support us,” added Suzara, who was joined by PNVF secretary-general Don Caringal and Alas Pilipinas captain Bryan Bagunas in the ceremony.

Bagunas and Eya Laure are the official ambassadors, while popular indie pop-folk band Ben&Ben is the official music partner.

With still half a year to go, the PNVF now gears up for a bevy of promotional events led by the Trophy Tour and official 100-day countdown in June. 

Also in the pipeline are the International Road Show, Mascot Contest and Launch, Media Broadcast Conference, Team Managers Meeting and Test Events.

The Philippines is seeing action in the world championships for the first time since the 1974 edition in Mexico City.

HONDA

VOLLEYBALL
