Eala relishes strong Miami Open start, braces for clash vs Madison Keys

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot during day two of the Miami open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala is taking it all in.

Following back-to-back upset wins in the 2025 Miami Open, Eala is relishing the opportunity to play against some of the world’s best.

The 19-year-old Filipina, ranked 140th in the world in women’s singles tennis, has been making strides in the main draw of the Miami Open as she barged into the competition’s round of 32.

In the first round, she defeated World No. 73 Katie Volynets, 6-3, 7-6(3) and followed it up with her biggest fish yet – World No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko, 7-6(2), 7-5.

And now, she will be taking on American Madison Keys, ranked fifth in the world, in the round of 32.

In an Instagram story, Eala savored her recent wins.

“Wow, such a special win yesterday. Truly grateful to have the opportunity to play against these great players and continue working hard,” she said.

In her matchup against Ostapenko, she fought back from a 0-4 deficit in the first set to grab the 1-0 match lead.

She, then, weathered a rally, losing her 4-0 lead in the second set before digging deep against the Latvian ace to grab her second consecutive upset victory.

But now, Eala is setting her sights on the biggest match of her career thus far.

“Thank you for all your messages. Still processing the emotions of yesterday, but more importantly, getting ready for tomorrow,” she added.

The 30-year-old Keys recently won her first Grand Slam in the Australian Open in January, where she defeated Aryna Sabalenka.

But Eala has shown she has what it takes to grab the upset – even if she is trailing or holding on from a furious rally.

The two tennisters will face each other on a David and Goliath-esque matchup early Monday morning (Manila time).