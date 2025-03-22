Tabuena falters late, slips to joint 20th in International Series Macau

This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on August 31, 2024 shows Miguel Tabuena of Philippines playing a shot during the third round of the Mandiri Indonesia Open golf tournament at the Damai Indah Golf - PIK Course in Jakarta.

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena’s strong bid for contention came to a sudden halt after a costly double bogey on the par-3 17th hole, dropping him to a tie for 20th place in the third round of the International Series Macau.

The $2-million tournament, now jointly led by Patrick Reed and the surging Carlos Ortiz, saw Tabuena struggle with his putting as he recorded a two-over 72 following earlier impressive rounds of 64 and 67 at the par-70 Macau Golf and Country Club.

Despite grappling with both his driver and iron play, Tabuena had initially compensated with impressive putting. However, his short game faltered as he needed 31 putts, turning his status from contender to merely hoping for a respectable finish in the 72-hole event, which offers three slots in the Open Championship in July.

Hoping to charge up the leaderboard on moving day, Tabuena faced an uphill battle from the start. He bogeyed the second hole and lost further strokes on Nos. 6, 10, and 11 – undoing the momentum he built with consecutive birdies from No. 3.

He showed resilience late in the round, birdying Nos. 13 and 16 to claw his way back into contention, only to suffer a devastating double bogey on the penultimate hole.

With a seven-under total of 203, Tabuena fell nine strokes behind the leaders, needing a strong fightback to at least barge into Top 10.

Ortiz surged into a tie for the top spot with a six-under 66, highlighted by a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 8 and three back-nine birdies to counter a single bogey on No. 14.

Reed, meanwhile, remained steady with a 67, despite cooling off after a hot start that featured three birdies in his first seven holes.

Ortiz and Reed hold a commanding three-stroke lead at 16-under 194 over Dominic Foos and Jason Kokrak, who both shot 65s to reach 197. Lucas Herbert carded a 69 to sit solo fifth at 199, while Sergio Garcia and Kieran Vincent, both posting 69s, are tied for sixth at 200.

Tabuena's struggles off the tee continued, as he missed six fairways and an equal number of greens. His putting also remained an issue, with another three-putt miscue on No. 6 contributing to his frustrating round. With just two pars saved, he now faces an uphill battle in the final round.