Abdons, Siycha-Samson duo near Southwoods titles

MANILA, Philippines -- Ryan and John Kier Abdon delivered a superb performance at the Southwoods Invitational, seizing control in the battle for the overall gross crown with a commanding 88-point output at the Masters course, netting them a five-point lead at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Manuel Siycha and Kenrick Samson matched that advantage in the net division, showcasing remarkable consistency and teamwork throughout the 36-hole competition spread over four days.

The Abdons’ exceptional play under the Best Ball format at Masters compensated for their earlier 69-point finish in Aggregate play at Legends, bringing their total to 157 points. The tournament, Southwoods’ premier member-guest event, attracted a record-breaking 400 teams, totaling 800 participants with several teams still to complete play at presstime.

At second place in the gross division is the tandem of Manfred Guangko and Ronnie Littaua, who posted 152 Stableford points (78 at Legends and 74 at Masters), while Marvin Caparros and Benjie Sumulong pooled a 151 (69 at Legends and 82 at Masters) for third.

Siycha and Samson showcased their own brilliance, tallying an impressive 96 points in Best Ball play at Masters, adding to their 81 points at Legends for a 177, keeping their place at the top of the net division in an event backed by Platinum sponsors CSL Construction and Pro-Envirotek Inc.

Romeo Chong and Ralph Chong scored 172 points (82 at Legends and 90 at Masters) for second, while Abigail Lapid and Sarah Cruz turned in a 168 (76-92) for third alongside three other teams.

In Division I, Siycha and Samson also wrested control with a 177-point total (81 at Legends and 96 at Masters) with the Abdons at second with 164 (70-94), followed by the Guangko-Littaua pair with 160 (80-80).

In Division II, Lapid and Cruz also showed the way with a two-point lead over Ian Arceo and Michael Ong, assembling a 168 (76-92). Arceo and Ong posted a 166 (74-92), while Francis Tambunting and Matet Salivio are in third with 162 (76-86).

In Division III, Aurelio Gomez and Reynaldo Martinez edged out their competition with a total of 168 (78-90), for a two-point lead over Jeffrey Co and Mark Gruba (166).

Timothy Chua and Paul Gruba put in a 164 for third, while Romeo Chong and Ralph Chong dominated with 172 points (82-90), for a seven-point advantage over Felix Chua and Dennis de Guzman, who had a 165 (69-96), while Brian Park and Eden Hernandez posted a 163 (75-88) for joint third with Ronaldo Hernandez and Carlo Cervantes (73-90)

In Division V, the Steve Tycangco-Emir Tubayan and Juanco Las-Roland Lallana pairs recorded identical scores of 72 at Legends and 96 at Masters for 168 total points, while Cecilio San Pedro and Jaime Panganiban had a 167 for third.

Other supporters of the event were Gold sponsors Rep. Roy Loyola, Carmona, Cavite Mayor Dahlia Loyola, CWC International Corp., Leads Agri/Malveda Properties, Newport World Resorts, Petron Corp., Smartscore, and The Turf Company, while the Silver sponsors were Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Agrexplore Corp., Coca-Cola Bottlers, Phils. Inc., Federal Land NRE Global, Inc., Herb-All Organic Trading Corp., Le Chef, Inc. and Cabuyao Mayor Dennis Hain.

Making up the Bronze sponsors list were Aqua Terra Integrated Solutions Inc. Arcridge Construction, Ares Merchants Phils., Asia Global Materials Handling, Automobile Association of the Phils. Inc., AVC Chemical Corp., Ayala Land Premier, Baali Marketing & Agrocrops Co., Bird Steel Farm, Boeing Materials Handling Corp., Camaya Coast, CDO Foodshare Inc., Castillo, Laman, Tan, Pantaleon & San Jose Law Offices, Rep. Dino Tanjuatco, Dadjniel Turf Inc., Escala Tagaytay, Filhome Builders, Filinvest Alabang, First Orient Dev’t. & Construction Corp., Forest Hills Golf and Country Club, G&W Clubshares, Inc., GG&A Clubshares, Golforce, Golfx; GUR Lavi Corp. (Telavi), Hyrdotech Irrigation and General Services, Januarius Golf, JEA Steel Industries Inc., JCOR Power Technology Supply and Services Inc., LJ Industrial Fabrication Inc., Laurea and Lia Duque, MIT Air, Inc., MRT Dev’t. Corp., Ortigas Land, People’s General Insurance Corp./FORE Carama Cargo Solution Inc., Prestige Golf Access & Clubshares Inc. (PGA Clubshares), RFM Corp., Robin Jeon, Newington Builders Inc., Shangri-La Boracay/White House Resorts, Sherwood Hills Golf Club, Smart Probe, Time Cargo Logistics Corp., Transview Phils./Callaway and Vice Gov. Faustino Dy.