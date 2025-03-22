UAAP men's volleyball: Blue Eagles, Falcons post wins

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson and Ateneo kicked off the second round of the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball action with contrasting wins Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Soaring Falcons broke their four-match losing streak at the expense of the University of the East Red Warriors in five sets, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-12, while the Blue Eagles swept the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21.

Adamson kept UE winless through eight matches, while they won their second contest in eight games.

Mark Coguimbal led the San Marcelino-based squad with 17 points on 12 spikes and five blocks, while Jude Aguilar and Marc Paulino chipped in 15 apiece.

After tying the game at two sets apiece, Adamson zoomed to a three-point lead, 74, then at 13-10.

UE, though, closed the gap, slicing the deficit to one, 12-13, after a Roy Piojo kill and an Adamson error.

But an error by Piojo, followed by a Coguimbal quick, finished the match after two hours and 18 minutes.

“Hopefully, sana ito na yung start. Every team naman kasi nag-adjust kaya nag fifth set it’s because may adjustments din ang UE. Sana magcontinue lang itong pagpapanalo namin,” head coach Raffy Mosuela said.

Dan Gutierrez chipped in 14 points for the Falcons while Ricardo Obeda had 12.

Axel Defeo powered UE with 22 markers while Raquim Aceron added 20.

In the second match of the day, Ateneo made quick work of UP, needing just an hour and 11 minutes to grab the three-set victory.

Amil Pacinio brought the boom with 17 points on 12 attacks, three service aces and two blocks for the now-5-3 Blue Eagles, while MVP race frontrunner Kennedy Batas contributed 14 markers. Jian Salarzon backstopped with 11 points.

Tommy Castrodes and Dan Nicolas were the only Fighting Maroons in double figures with 10 points each, while Olayemi Raheem had nine.

The 2-6 UP will face a brick wall that is the defending champions National University Bulldogs, while UE will take on the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. Both games will be on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ateneo and Adamson will try to keep things rolling as they face each other next Saturday at the Big Dome.