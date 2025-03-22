^

Eala bests Latvian foe to sustain strong start in Miami Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 10:06am
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot during day two of the Miami open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Another big fish caught by Alex Eala.

Eala secured another upset in the 2025 Miami Open, this time in the form of a two-set victory over Jelena Ostapenko, 7-6(2), 7-5, early Saturday morning (Manila time). 

The 140th-ranked Filipina got the better of the World No. 25 Ostapenko, as she came from behind in the first set and never looked back. 

Ostapenko started out with guns blazing, going up 4-0 as she showcased her mastery over her 19-year-old foe. 

Eala, then, flexed her muscles and won five straight games to grab the advantage, 5-4. 

She also led the 10th game, 30-15, but the Latvian erased this deficit and knotted things up at 5-5. 

After the two tennisters dug deep and Ostapenko forced the tie-break, Eala managed to take control and keep it to grab the first set.

In the second set, it was the Filipina’s turn to go up 4-0, which the 27-year-old erased as she took a 5-4 lead. 

But Eala kept her cool and won game after game, and with her ahead, 40-30 in the 12th game, Ostapenko’s return went straight to the net, resulting in a victory for the teenager, who cried after securing the win. 

The service game clinched it for Eala, as she won 58 compared to her opponent’s 41. 

Ostapenko won 43 receiving points compared to Eala’s 35, and she had six aces to Eala’s three. But she also had five double faults to the Filipina’s three. 

The Filipina, a wildcard entry in the tourney, bagged her first Miami Open main draw win in the opening round against Katie Volynets. 

But the fight will be much tougher for the Filipina in the round of 32, where she will next take on World No. 5 Madison Keys on Sunday (Manila time). 

