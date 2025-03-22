^

Sports

Brownlee surprises Cone after playing through thumb injury in huge Game 4 win for Ginebra

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 9:45am
Brownlee surprises Cone after playing through thumb injury in huge Game 4 win for Ginebra
Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee (32) drives past the defense of the TNT Tropang Giga in their PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals Game 4 matchup Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
(PBA Images)

ANTIPOLO, Rizal -- Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone admitted that he thought prized import Justin Brownlee will be unable to return to their PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals series after sustaining a thumb injury.

Brownlee exited Game 3 of their best-of-seven championship series on Wednesday due to a thumb injury that he had to be brought to the hospital for.

He was a game-time decision in Game 4, but he eventually started the contest.

Despite playing with a heavily taped right hand, Brownlee scored 16 points in the first half alone and finished with a double-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 45 minutes and 32 seconds of play.

After the game, Cone said that he thought that the 36-year-old winger “was out for the series.”

“I'll be absolutely honest. I thought, from what I saw and what I heard, that there was no way that Justin was going to play today. None. And I thought he was out for the series,” he told reporters.

Cone bared that Brownlee’s thumb “falls out” and “automatically dislocates” if the tape comes out, and that they floated the idea of tapping Ange Kouame and even TNT Tropang Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s brother, Rahlir, to possibly take the import’s place.

And with the way he played, Cone was all praises.

“So I've got to give RC [Cua] and the training group a huge thank you because they got him in a position where they could put a tape in and secure that thumb. But I still didn't think he was going to play. And then what does he do? He gets player of the game. I mean, amazing,” he said.

“He's not only just a great player, but he's such a warrior… What a warrior he is to come out and play tonight. I didn't think he had any chance at all to play tonight. And he not only played, but he played like this.

“I really haven't seen anything that amazing in my career, in my 35 years, in 36 years, seeing a guy have that kind of injury and come back and be able to play at the kind of level he's played at. Kudos to him,” he added.

Brownlee, for his part, said that once the training staff got his thumb stable, “I knew I could play.”

“I think the only problem was I had, the only doubt I had was just if the thumb just keep falling out of place and it's not stable. But like I said, the staff, they did a great job of keeping it stable,” he said.

“I want to be aggressive.I want to continue trying to play like I've been playing. I definitely had doubt as far as the tape. It's a different feel yesterday and before the game, today, I got a good feel for it. I think I got the hang of it. I don't want to jinx myself, but I kind of got a good feel for it now.”

But aside from Brownlee, Cone also lauded the other members of the team for stepping up.

Jamie Malonzo finished with a game-high 24 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including 6-of-8 from deep.

He also tipped his hat to Stephen Holt, who had 12 points but also defended TNT's Hollis-Jefferson for the most part of the game.

“Jamie stepped up, made some huge, huge shots for us. He and Stephen did a great job defending RHJ tonight. We played a really good defensive game and we got our offense going a little bit,” he said.

“Hopefully we can continue that into the next game. Hopefully we can continue to minister Justin and get him through the series.”

The coveted 3-2 series lead will be at stake in Game 5 on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

JUSTIN BROWNLEE

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sarines leads World Jungolf bets

Sarines leads World Jungolf bets

12 hours ago
Lisa Sarines showed nerves of steel to secure a two-stroke victory over Johanna Uyking in the Uswing Mojing Junior World Qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka, Gauff sail on

Sabalenka, Gauff sail on

12 hours ago
World number one Aryna Sabalenka and third-seeded Coco Gauff eased through their second round matches at the Miami Open on...
Sports
fbtw
CSB, Mapua stay on track

CSB, Mapua stay on track

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
St. Benilde and Mapua pulled off straight-set victories yesterday to stay inside the magic four in NCAA Season 100 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
ABAP severs ties with IBA

ABAP severs ties with IBA

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
There’s no turning back for ABAP which has dissociated itself from IBA and will participate in events only sanctioned...
Sports
fbtw
Alas UAAP boys&rsquo; MVP

Alas UAAP boys’ MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Kieffer Alas bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum, becoming only the second La Salle-Zobel cager to do so in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
All set for Smart Spike

All set for Smart Spike

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Smart Spike Volleyball tournament, co-presented by Meralco, will stage its eighth edition starting tomorrow at the Meralco...
Sports
fbtw

Rebirth anniversary

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
On March 19, 2024, I entered the hospital and died for the first time. 
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee shakes off injury as Gin Kings square things up vs Tropang Giga in Game 4

Brownlee shakes off injury as Gin Kings square things up vs Tropang Giga in Game 4

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Before Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals started, it was uncertain whether import Justin Brownlee would be...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort&rsquo;s Tolentino crowned PBA Best Player of the Conference

NorthPort’s Tolentino crowned PBA Best Player of the Conference

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
For the first time ever, Arvin Tolentino has taken home the PBA Best Player of the Conference award.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with