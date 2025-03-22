Kings make it 2-2

TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and NorthPort gunner Arvin Tolentino raise their plaques after being named the Best Import and Best Player of the Conference last night.

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — Justin Brownlee showed up for work with a heavily bandaged right thumb, ready to battle on a dislocated finger.

Taking the cue from their import’s brave stand, the Gin Kings hacked out an emotional 95-78 victory that forced TNT to a 2-2 deadlock in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals last night at the Ynares Center.

Dislocated thumb and all, Brownlee played his heart out and scattered 23 points that went with 12 rebounds and five assists as Ginebra avoided falling to a 1-3 deficit and instead tied it up and reduced the series to a race-to-two.

Brownlee, who was initially doubtful for the match after the injury sustained in their 87-85 Game 3 setback, joined Jamie Malonzo in a telling 11-0 salvo that gave Ginebra an 89-76 cushion going to the last 2:29.

“He’s not only a great player but he’s a warrior,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said of JB, who even shot six-of-seven on the floor in the first half as if his shooting hand wasn’t battered.

“What a warrior he is to come and play tonight and play like that. I honestly thought he couldn’t play.”

Brownlee’s gutsy showing rubbed off on his teammates.

Malonzo, in his best outing of the championship, led the victors with 24, including 10 in the final push, as Japeth Aguilar (18-8), Stephen Holt (12) and Scottie Thompson (9-9) gave additional support.

Calvin Oftana, with 17, and RR Pogoy, with 16, took the cudgels for TNT as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posted 14 plus 12 boards on the night he won his third Best Import honors.

Earlier, RHJ and NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino shared the stage as top performers of the mid-season conference.

Tolentino won his first career Best Player of the Conference after amassing 1,072 points from statistics and votes from the media and fellow players. He beat TNT’s Calvin Oftana (777), San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo (600), NLEX’ Robert Bolick (540) and Converge’s Jordan Heading (419) for the honors.

RHJ posted 1,280 total points to defeat NorthPort’s Kadeen Jack (825), Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee (670) and Rain or Shine’s Deon Thompson (633).