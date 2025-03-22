^

Sports

Kings make it 2-2

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
March 22, 2025 | 12:00am
Kings make it 2-2
TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and NorthPort gunner Arvin Tolentino raise their plaques after being named the Best Import and Best Player of the Conference last night.
PBA IMAGES

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — Justin Brownlee showed up for work with a heavily bandaged right thumb, ready to battle on a dislocated finger.

Taking the cue from their import’s brave stand, the Gin Kings hacked out an emotional 95-78 victory that forced TNT to a 2-2 deadlock in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals last night at the Ynares Center.

Dislocated thumb and all, Brownlee played his heart out and scattered  23 points that went with 12 rebounds and five assists as Ginebra avoided falling to a 1-3 deficit and instead tied it up and reduced the series to a race-to-two.

Brownlee, who was initially doubtful for the match after the injury sustained in their 87-85 Game 3 setback, joined Jamie Malonzo in a telling 11-0 salvo that gave Ginebra an 89-76 cushion going to the last 2:29.

“He’s not only a great player but he’s a warrior,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said of JB, who even shot six-of-seven on the floor in the first half as if his shooting hand wasn’t battered.

“What a warrior he is to come and play tonight and play like that. I honestly thought he couldn’t play.”

Brownlee’s gutsy showing rubbed off on his teammates.

Malonzo, in his best outing of the championship, led the victors with 24, including 10 in the final push, as Japeth Aguilar (18-8), Stephen Holt (12) and Scottie Thompson (9-9) gave additional support.

Calvin Oftana, with 17, and RR Pogoy, with 16, took the cudgels for TNT as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posted 14 plus 12 boards on the night he won his third Best Import honors.

Earlier, RHJ and NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino shared the stage as top performers of the mid-season conference.

Tolentino won his first career Best Player of the Conference after amassing 1,072 points from statistics and votes from the media and fellow players. He beat TNT’s Calvin Oftana (777), San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo (600), NLEX’ Robert Bolick (540) and Converge’s Jordan Heading (419) for the honors.

RHJ posted 1,280 total points to defeat NorthPort’s Kadeen Jack (825), Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee (670) and Rain or Shine’s Deon Thompson (633).

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ferrari's Hamilton takes stunning pole for Chinese GP sprint

Ferrari's Hamilton takes stunning pole for Chinese GP sprint

8 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton broke the Shanghai lap record to take a stunning pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race as Ferrari...
Sports
fbtw
Sarines outduels Uyking after clutch birdie; Padilla wins in playoff

Sarines outduels Uyking after clutch birdie; Padilla wins in playoff

8 hours ago
Lisa Sarines proved clutch under pressure, draining a nerve-wracking putt on No. 8 on the final stretch to claim a hard-fought...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers, Lady Cardinals sweep foes in NCAA volleyball

Lady Blazers, Lady Cardinals sweep foes in NCAA volleyball

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and Mapua pulled off straight-set victories Friday to keep their place inside the magic four in NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
Magramo pounds Cuarto to wrest WBC International belt

Magramo pounds Cuarto to wrest WBC International belt

11 hours ago
Arvin Magramo relied heavily on two knockdowns and whipped former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto to bag the vacant World...
Sports
fbtw
40 squads duke it out in Smart Spike Volleyball tilt

40 squads duke it out in Smart Spike Volleyball tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
This year’s Smart Spike Volleyball tournament will be bigger than ever.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ABAP severs ties with IBA

ABAP severs ties with IBA

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
There’s no turning back for ABAP which has dissociated itself from IBA and will participate in events only sanctioned...
Sports
fbtw
Alas UAAP boys&rsquo; MVP

Alas UAAP boys’ MVP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kieffer Alas bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum, becoming only the second La Salle-Zobel cager to do so in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
All set for Smart Spike

All set for Smart Spike

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Smart Spike Volleyball tournament, co-presented by Meralco, will stage its eighth edition starting tomorrow at the Meralco...
Sports
fbtw

Rebirth anniversary

By Bill Velasco | 1 hour ago
On March 19, 2024, I entered the hospital and died for the first time. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with